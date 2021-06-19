Farmers market vendor transitions from grocer to grower

DES MOINES, Iowa — Dozens and dozens of boxes of strawberries line the front of Jordan Clasen’s stand as the Downtown Farmers Market opens, but they are all gone by 9 a.m. After that, shoppers are left to choose from the garlic and lettuce and other types of produce on display.

That’s just the way it works here, at one of the largest farmers markets in the country.

“It’s definitely a show,” Clasen says of the market that lines Court Avenue and spreads onto the side streets. “It’s different from other markets.”

Here, Clasen says, there are not just a handful of vendors selling some fruits and vegetables. There are several hundred vendors. There are food stands and crafts and street performers.

“From about 7 to 9 we see the serious shoppers who are buying their produce for the week,” Clasen says. “From 9 to 12 it’s state fair traffic.”

But that is one reason the farmers market is an important part of the business plan for Clasen and many other vendors. It fits in with the CSA and other pieces of the business. Clasen and his wife, Whitney, run Grade A Gardens in Johnston.

They are farmers, but they operate on a different scale and a different business model than the corn and soybean producers who raise crops on vast fields across the state. Instead of large fields of grain they have about 20 acres, and about 8 acres of that total is in production at any one time.

For Clasen, the journey to this farmers market stand started in the produce section of a Hy-Vee supermarket when he was 14. His father worked at Hy-Vee, and the produce job was the first step into the working world for the son. For five years he worked there, learning all about produce and supermarkets. He eventually moved to Gateway Market in Des Moines, an independent supermarket that features many specialty products. After more than five years running the produce section there, he made the jump from supermarket worker to farmer.