Farmers name their dream machines, hopes for 2022

You're never too old to have a Christmas wish list, and that includes farmers.
From dream items— a “bottomless John Deere credit card” — to dosetrons, farmers told us what they would like to see under the tree, in the shed or out on pasture this year.
Danny Kuenzel, who farms in Washington and Franklin counties in east central Missouri, has been thinking about upgrading his biggest tractor.
“We were talking about trading in our one big tractor for a new one,” he says.
Kuenzel, who has a diversified operation and serves on the Missouri Corn Growers Association board, says with high input costs he has been sticking with his current tractor for now.“The high prices of fertilizer has definitely got some guys holding off,” he says.
A new tractor with GPS technology tops the wish list for Beany Bode.
“I feel like the poor kid on the block who doesn’t have a new bike,” Bode says with a laugh.
A GPS tractor with auto-steer would make life on the farm more fun and easy, he says.
Bode grows corn and soybeans on his Kossuth County, Iowa, farm but he and his wife also run a pumpkin business and they raise fruits and vegetables.
Another wish list item relates more closely to that part of the operation. A dosetron, also known as a dosetronic controller, would be a great addition to the fruit and vegetable operation, Bode says. A dosetron is a device which can control inputs such as fertilizer through a drip irrigation system.
“That would be great,” Bode says
Paul Walker (known as Doc) is the Illinois Beef Association president. He operates a lifestyle farm, DI Simmentals, with his daughters Sam and Les.
“My Christmas wish list is short. First, a common sense president in the White House; second, a loader tractor with a cab; third, a couple of heifer calves — last spring we only had two heifers born, all the rest were bull calves and this fall the first three calves have been bulls,” Walker said.
Leon Adams, of Bonnie, Illinois, grows corn, soybeans and wheat on his farm in Jefferson County. Adams also sells seed
“A bottomless John Deere credit card would be nice,” he said. “Other than that, we could use a new grain bin for more storage.”
Jim and Cindy Cassidy raise grains, cattle and alfalfa on their farm in Fulton County in west central Illinois.
They attended a seminar on marketing at the Greater Peoria Farm Show to get more ideas about selling their grain and cattle. They also looked at various types of machinery and learned the wait time for orders is as long as they expected.
“We wish for more availability of machinery to buy. For more labor to hire, especially someone with a CDL license, and to know the best timing to market our corn soybeans and beef,” the Cassidys said.
Kollin Brownell has been looking at the immediate future for his Christmas list, hoping to avoid issues that could hit many farmers.
“Cheaper input costs would be No. 1 for me,” Brownell said.
With the price increases and expected supply crunches this spring, Brownell, who farms corn and soybeans in Fayette County, Iowa, said having the ability to keep fertilizer costs in check would be helpful.
Justin Rowe says there are a few things he could use.
“I’d really like some new exterior fencing on some of our property. That would be helpful,” he says. “New water points for wintering cows would also be nice.”
Rowe lives near Dallas Center in central Iowa. He and his wife Corinne farm and raise Red Angus cattle. They also sell beef and other meat products at Rowe’s Meat Market in Dallas Center.
“Another thing I’d like to see is a good profit for every segment of the industry,” he says. “And, I’d like everyone to have a nice winter.”
Trent Thiele’s Christmas wish list focuses primarily on his hog operation.
“We could definitely use new feeders in the barn, and new barn gates would also be on my list,” he says. “And, I would also wish for more available labor. It’s really hard to find at the moment.”
Thiele farms near Elma in northeast Iowa, and is a past president of the Iowa Pork Producers Association.
While Thiele’s wish list mostly involves his hog operation, there is something he would like for himself.
“A new pickup truck would really be nice,” he says. “It’s pretty hard to find trucks these days, but it would be great to have one.”