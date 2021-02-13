Farmers pivot to make new sales, sustain small towns

With some local sales avenues limited, a pair of turkey farmers started their own business in the middle of a pandemic.

Jared Achen, from Wayland, Iowa, and Katie Olthoff, from Stanhope, Iowa, founded ChopLocal, an online marketplace for vendors to post and sell meat products, allowing producers to virtually reach their customers.

“It’s like an Etsy or Amazon with individual sellers,” Olthoff said.

The site has been up since December.

Businesses in rural communities have been struggling, said Rand Fisher with the Iowa Area Development Group.

“The hotel industry and hospitality industry in our small towns has really been stung by COVID,” Fisher said.

“Even when you move over to business and industry, ethanol is important to Iowa farmers, and as the nation was impacted, the utility utilization was curtailed and that had a negative impact.”

Fisher said the changes for agriculture have been “striking,” but he noted steady land values and spiking commodity prices may help farmers see an economic turnaround, which could underpin a revival in some smaller communities.

“The farmer has had an abrupt turnaround,” Fisher said. “Some of the underlying strength in our rural communities that are based on manufacturing and agriculture could help them sustain through COVID.”

Dealing with shutdowns, the process to get a new business off the ground has been difficult, Olthoff said.

Olthoff said just like starting any business, there were major financial considerations to take into account when starting ChopLocal. She noted they haven’t used any stimulus or development grants as of yet, but are open to finding options.