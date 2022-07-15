Farmers, towns ‘in it together’ through inflation

MOUNT AYR, Iowa — It’s a humid and hazy Wednesday afternoon in this Ringgold County community, but the traffic is relatively brisk around the town square.

People come and go into shops and other businesses or walk into the courthouse carrying paperwork. A couple others stop and look at the community’s tribute to NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson, who grew up on a farm in the county and attended high school here.

This is a fairly typical day in Mount Ayr, Iowa, says Jodie Geist, executive director of Ringgold County Development.

“We usually have pretty steady traffic,” she says. “Our businesses stay busy.”

Like other rural communities in the Midwest, Mount Ayr is dealing with inflation — soaring fuel costs, a labor shortage and higher food costs mixed with supply shortages and disruptions in the distribution chain.

The latest Census results indicated Ringgold County has a population of 4,639. It is the second smallest county in Iowa when it comes to population. Over a third of those residents live in Mount Ayr.

Right now in mid-July, Geist says people are managing the inflation situation. They are spending money, but she is concerned pocketbooks may close as consumers navigate inflation’s murky waters.

“So far people have been able to get what they need,” Geist says, adding she has noticed business traffic starting to lessen.

This southwest Iowa town is a farming community. Farmers here are dealing with the same issues as their Midwestern neighbors — rising input costs coupled with supply chain problems.

Brandi Shay and her husband Tory farm near Tingley. She serves on the Mount Ayr school board, helps with the local community development project, and co-owns a farm management business with her brother-in-law, Cody Shay.

Shay says until recently, people have been in a spending mood.

“We are coming off a time where we had people getting stimulus checks from the government. People were spending money they might not ordinarily be spending,” she says. “That came to a halt.”

Shay says agriculture plays a major role in the health of rural communities, adding problems experienced by city residents are also felt by farmers.

“Prices are pretty good for farmers right now, but input cost are very high,” she says. “I think farmers can spend money, but it’s a question of being able to get what they want.”

Inflation is something rural communities have had to grapple with quickly, says David Peters, Extension sociologist with Iowa State University. He says inflation has been caused by three primary factors — a demand to spend money post-COVID, lack of supplies caused by strong demand, and a growing demand for housing and other services.

According to data from the federal government, consumer prices rose by 8.6% in May.

“Everything about this happened very quickly,” Peters says. “We didn’t have much time to prepare.”

He says regions with higher farm income are likely doing a better job of weathering the storm.

“Iowa would be a state with higher farm income,” Peters says. “But with higher costs, there probably isn’t a lot of extra farm income.”

Rural communities are facing challenges they haven’t seen in years. That includes a significant labor shortage.

“Employers have had to pay more, but I haven’t seen that to be a huge issue in rural areas yet,” Peters says. “In your larger urban areas, you are definitely seeing that.”

He says as inflation lingers, disposable income will be harder to find.

“That’s a big concern. When you lose that cushion, it can become a struggle,” Peters says.

Increasing food costs are also hurting rural communities, says Kyle Wilkens, state director for USDA Rural Development in Missouri.

However, he believes consumers are hanging in there.

“We really haven’t seen cases yet where people aren’t able to get what they need,” Wilkens says.

He says the USDA has several programs designed to help lessen the impact of inflation. That includes lengthened production of E15 through the summer.

“That’s about 10 cents a gallon cheaper than regular ethanol, so that should help some,” Wilkens says.

The USDA is also allowing crop insurance for double cropping, which Wilkens says should boost food production, primarily with soybeans and winter wheat.

Rural housing will remain a major issue, he says.

“I haven’t seen the skyrocketing rents we’ve seen in the cities,” Wilkens says. “But that is bound to catch up in rural areas. We want to make sure people know there are USDA programs out there to help them with housing.”

Geist and Shay both say opportunities remain despite inflation. Shay says more people are working from home, which could result in more people wanting to move out of the city to a rural community. Geist says it’s important that housing be available for those remote workers.

“We’re going through a housing assessment that will help us plan the direction we need to be going,” she says.

And she adds as agriculture goes, so goes the community.

“We all know how important agriculture is to our county,” Geist says. “We are working hard to maintain that connection between business and agriculture. We’re in it together.”