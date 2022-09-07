Farmers Union leader calls for competition changes

Competition and fairness are keys to good farm legislation, at least from the perspective of the National Farmers Union.

“Those things have been at the heart of the Farmers Union since the very beginning,” says NFU President Rob Larew.

Larew made a stop in Iowa recently, and those issues were at the core of his message to farmers and policy-makers. The organization’s “fairness for farmers” campaign and the start of talks regarding the upcoming farm bill are both important, Larew says.

Much of the talk in the farm and economic worlds right now is about inflation and labor and supply-chain challenges. Those are all important, he says, but none of them matter if the commodity price system doesn’t work due to lack of competition.

“We have a system right now that is unsustainable,” he says.

That unsustainability is due to a lack of competition in pricing, he says. There are too few meatpackers. Too much of the poultry and pork market and a growing share of the beef market are controlled by a handful of packers and producers, with too many farmers relegated to contract production.

Those contract producers have too little economic power, Larew says. The government has not been enforcing existing anti-trust law. And too many contracts are based on an ever-shrinking cash market that doesn’t accurately reflect the situation.

The COVID-19 pandemic brought some of those anti-trust and supply-chain issues to the surface, Larew says. Suddenly there was attention on the small number of meat lockers and small packers and on the fragile nature of the market.

That should make it clear that legislation such as the Cattle Market Transparency Act is needed, Larew says.

Some good things have happened. He says President Joe Biden’s executive order on competition was a good step, and the USDA has made some moves to help but more leadership needs to come from both the White House and Congress.

He says there has been a shift in approach from the White House, and he says the recent legislation pushing money into climate and environmental efforts are good for agriculture. He says Sen. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, has helped push the cattle transparency act, as has Rep. Cindy Axne, D-Iowa. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., has also pushed legislation on competition.

Larew says he hopes the next farm bill will bring back a competition title and that both farmers and consumers will start to see the need for guardrails on the market to help capitalism to actually work.