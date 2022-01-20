Farmland investors see climate playing a role in values

Farmland values across the Midwest shot up in 2021, and it looks like they should keep going up, though perhaps not as fast, in 2022.

“Farmland is uniquely correlated with inflation,” said Dave Muth, an economist with Alternative Equity Advisors, an affiliate of the People’s Company. He spoke during the Jan. 11 Land Investment Expo in Des Moines, sponsored by the People’s Company.

The expo drew a big crowd this year, according to Steve Bruere, president of People’s Company.

“That shows you the interest there is in farmland right now,” Bruere said, adding that “everybody is still fairly bullish for the next year.”

Bruere said the number of land auctions took off late in 2021, and the pent-up demand from a quiet 2020 was probably a factor. The market appears ready to keep rising, though perhaps not at the pace it went up in 2021.

He also said issues such as carbon and sustainability were big topics of conversation at this year’s meeting, both behind the podium and in the hallway.

Farmland is often used as a hedge against inflation by investors, and since inflation has taken off in recent months, farmland has started to look good to investors.

But Muth said there are several other factors behind the recent surge in farmland values. One is the huge influx of federal dollars into agriculture over the past three years, first in the form of aid to offset the trade war with China and then as aid to offset problems caused by the COVID pandemic. Farm commodity prices also rallied, starting in the late summer of 2020. And interest rates have also been historically low.