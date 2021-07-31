Farms, rural communities struggle to meet labor needs

MAURICE, Iowa — Lee and Adam Maassen admit they have been more fortunate than many dairy farms when it comes to labor.
“We have been able to hold on to our employees, so we are blessed that way,” Lee says. “We saw this shortage coming, so we raised wages to keep our people here. We wanted them to know we appreciated all they do.”
The father-son duo are part of a large family dairy operation in northwest Iowa. The operation includes 1,700 Holsteins, and their crew milks every eight hours daily.
Lee’s sons Aaron and Stefan are also partners in the operation. The farm has a total of 30 employees, with 25 of those full-time.
Their proactive approach to keeping employees has paid off while other large farming operations struggle to find labor. And it’s not just farms that have been affected — the doors to many businesses in rural America are dotted with “Help Wanted” signs as the country continues to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s a terrible situation,” says Mike Deahr, a pork producer from West Liberty in eastern Iowa. “While our core group of employees is pretty stable, we are struggling to find people for positions that are more entry- level. We’ve increased wages over the past two years, offered starting bonuses and finder’s fees, along with other things without a lot of luck.”
Deahr and his wife Susan and son Ryan farrow 3,000 sows, finishing 40% of those on their farm while the rest are finished by contract operations.
The farm, which also includes row crops, has 12 non-family employees.
Deahr has yet to bring in foreign workers, but says he may have to take that path eventually.
“It’s an expensive process, and there’s no guarantee that you are going to be able to keep them here,” he says. “We’ve looked into the H-2A program, but that only covers eight or so months, so it would only address certain issues. But if you don’t have employees, you don’t have a business.”
Demand for farm labor is high throughout the U.S., says Megan Wright, marketing and communications manager for másLabor, a Virginia-based company that works with farmers to find seasonal labor, primarily through the H-2A and H-2B programs.
She says the biggest issue is that farmers need year-round labor, while the H-2A program was designed with seasonal labor needs in mind. Wright says there is legislation in Congress to revamp the 35-year-old program, with proponents saying it is long overdue for an update.
There are ways to tailor an operation to meet H-2A requirements. For example, Wright says a grass-fed dairy that stops production for several weeks could prove it’s a seasonal operation.
“We continue to work with the federal government to find employees for year-round farming operations,” Wright says.
Meanwhile, the number of jobs continues to increase.
“It’s extremely frustrating for everyone,” Wright says. “Hiring people has been a challenge for all of agriculture.”
While farmers struggle to find workers, it’s a similar refrain when it comes to rural communities. Signs can be found on the doors and windows of restaurants and retail stores. Industries based in rural communities place “now hiring” notifications on their marquees.
“It’s an issue for farming and every other industry,” says Ryan West, deputy director for Iowa Workforce Development. “It feels like with a snap of the fingers, we went back to how it was pre-pandemic, when employers were clamoring for help.”
He says there are roughly 70,000 jobs that need to be filled in Iowa, ranging from short-term jobs to career opportunities. West says the state is actively working with employers to find workers.
Lauren Huffman, deputy direction for media relations and communications for the state of Illinois, says the state “has worked to respond swiftly to the issues facing the hardest hit communities, and the most heavily impacted industries, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Through the launch of various emergency relief programs last year — including the record $580 million Business Interruption Grants (BIG) program — DCEO prioritized assistance for these communities and for various industries which have suffered the biggest impacts — including but not limited to hospitality, entertainment and agriculture,” she said.
Over $100 million in grants have been allocated to 3,100 small businesses in downstate communities, she said.
Deahr says it appears the labor shortage is going to last into the near future, making it necessary for farmers to try new things when it comes to employees.
“We are going to have to figure out how to do it,” he says. “If you can’t attract an employee with a $2,000 bonus, what else can you do?”
Deahr would like to see the federal government allow people to have temporary, short-term work visas.
“That would help us a lot if they did something like that,” he says.
Adam Maassen serves as president of the Western Iowa Dairy Alliance. He says many of his fellow dairy producers are feeling the heat from a lack of labor.
Adam says the farm does not advertise for workers. When they have openings, they draw from a list of people who had previously contacted them.
“They usually have acquaintances who need work as well, so that helps us out,” he says.
Maassen says unemployment is low in Sioux County, one of the largest ag counties in Iowa.
“It’s really a struggle here to find help, no matter the business,” he says. “We’re blessed to be able to keep the people we have. They work hard and do a great job, and we want them to know how much we appreciate them.”