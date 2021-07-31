Farms, rural communities struggle to meet labor needs

MAURICE, Iowa — Lee and Adam Maassen admit they have been more fortunate than many dairy farms when it comes to labor.

“We have been able to hold on to our employees, so we are blessed that way,” Lee says. “We saw this shortage coming, so we raised wages to keep our people here. We wanted them to know we appreciated all they do.”

The father-son duo are part of a large family dairy operation in northwest Iowa. The operation includes 1,700 Holsteins, and their crew milks every eight hours daily.

Lee’s sons Aaron and Stefan are also partners in the operation. The farm has a total of 30 employees, with 25 of those full-time.

Their proactive approach to keeping employees has paid off while other large farming operations struggle to find labor. And it’s not just farms that have been affected — the doors to many businesses in rural America are dotted with “Help Wanted” signs as the country continues to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s a terrible situation,” says Mike Deahr, a pork producer from West Liberty in eastern Iowa. “While our core group of employees is pretty stable, we are struggling to find people for positions that are more entry- level. We’ve increased wages over the past two years, offered starting bonuses and finder’s fees, along with other things without a lot of luck.”

Deahr and his wife Susan and son Ryan farrow 3,000 sows, finishing 40% of those on their farm while the rest are finished by contract operations.

The farm, which also includes row crops, has 12 non-family employees.