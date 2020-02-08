BRANDON, Iowa — Craig Albert says he was ready for some help.
The Buchanan County farmer was not ready to retire, but he knew he needed to slow down, and that help was just down the road.
His son Jordan Albert worked for another farmer nearby, and helped his father on a part-time basis. But in 2015, Craig needed a pacemaker due to some heart issues.
“It wasn’t long after that we started talking about me doing more here,” Jordan says.
He came back to the farm full-time in 2017 after he and his father developed a plan that helped Jordan transition into the farming management.
“When I came back, I wanted an LLC so I would have a stake in the farm,” Jordan says. “The LLC details each of our roles.”
Since then, Craig has had both hips and both knees replaced.
“I don’t see myself retiring, but it’s good to have him here,” the 66-year-old says. “We needed to put together a succession plan, and the time was right. It’s tough to give up control, but we’ve made it work so far.”
Jordan, 34, says it was important to have his father’s expectations of him in writing. They worked with an attorney, their banker and financial planner Steve Bohr on the paperwork.
Jordan’s responsibilities include marketing, feed and seed purchases, among other things. Craig still handles the equipment.
“I’m not going to lie, there are growing pains with something like this,” Jordan says. “It’s been hard at times, but we’ve worked through it.”
Older farmers looking to bring in children to the operation or make other changes need to have a formal plan, says David Baker, director of Iowa State University’s Beginner Farmer Center in Urbandale.
“Many times, there is not that plan in writing, so there is no plan for what happens after Dad or Mom is gone,” he says. “It’s a matter of discussing the farm as a business, and not as a way of life. Writing it down reduces confusion.”
Baker says no two farming operations are the same. For example, an older farm couple could have three children, but only one works on the farm. He says that child could be treated more favorably than his or her siblings.
“When you are in these meetings, speak up,” he says. “The older farmer is going to be telling you what they want to do, and if you have something else in mind, you need to bring it up.
“Dad may be thinking that he needs to slow down and can bring a child back to the farm and not have to pay them much. You want to make sure your thoughts and needs are heard.”
Baker suggests putting together a farm transition team, which might include a CPA familiar with the farm’s finances and an attorney to write the operating agreement.
“I’ve seen a lot of family breakups and lawsuits, which is why you need to bring in an outside party,” he says.
Some farmers may feel they are giving up their identity when they hand over farm management responsibilities.
“Being a farmer is who they are, so they worry that if they give it up, are they no longer a farmer?” Baker says. “You are still a farmer, and by doing this, you are helping future generations be able to call themselves a farmer, too. If you want future generations to farm, you have to make room for them.”
Jordan Albert says much has changed on the farm over the past few years. He says with change has come a better understanding of what it takes to be a farmer.
“We’ve never been afraid to get input from others, and we continue to do that,” Jordan says. “There have been changes, but not a lot of negatives. We wanted to share our story so we can help others who might be thinking about something like this, and to show them that it can work.”