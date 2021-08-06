Feeding the community drives Alberts

BRANDON, Iowa — When the news came, it was a shock for Craig Albert.

“We just couldn’t believe it,” Albert said. “You don’t expect something like that.”

The Albert family has been involved in this eastern Iowa community for nearly as long as they can remember, and they were named one of the 2021 Way We Live Award recipients. Iowa Farmer Today is one of the sponsors of the award.

They will be honored with other farm families at the Iowa State Fair this month.

“You really respect what people think,” Craig said. “I don’t think of us being that way. We are humbled by it.”

Craig took over the family farm in 1973, and was joined by his son, Jordan, in 2015. The family includes Craig’s wife Judy, daughter Jackie, son-in-law Shawn and grandchildren Carson, Gretchen and Kaydence.

For the past 10 years, the Alberts, who have a cattle and row-crop operation east of Brandon, have hosted an annual community Thanksgiving dinner. For the cost of a dry good for the food pantry, people can have a community dinner with the goal of bringing people together who may not be able to visit family during the holidays.

“It’s all neighbors and family who do the cooking,” Jordan said. “Nothing is catered. A lot of us don’t have a place to go anymore if family moved away or a married couple with kids that moved away. Everybody’s welcome.”

It isn’t just the Brandon community that is welcome either. People from nearby towns come. One year, a couple from Minnesota was driving through to visit their daughter in Illinois, stopped at the community center for a break and while there had a meal.