Festive train brings cheer during the holiday season

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Over rivers and through woods, a festive train was rolling once again through the Midwest.

On a cold December night, it appeared Santa turned in his sleigh for a set of tracks and wheels as the Christmas spirit rolled into Davenport, Iowa. It certainly warmed the spirits of children who saw the train pass as “oohs” and “ahhs” filled the air.

After taking a multi-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Canadian-

Pacific Holiday train brought Christmas cheer to many locations throughout Iowa and Illinois. On Dec. 3, the train moved along the Mississippi River in Iowa, through Clinton, Davenport and Muscatine.

Andy Cummings, media relations manager for Canadian-Pacific, said it felt great to be back out and celebrating the season with these communities in person.

“We did virtual shows to keep the tradition going, but there’s nothing like live music and being out in these communities,” he said. “We were very happy to be back.”

The train features multiple cars decorated in Christmas lights with one car able to turn into a stage for musical acts. In Davenport, the train arrived at 5:45 p.m. and featured Christmas-themed performances by singers Lindsay Ell and JoJo Mason. The event lasted around one hour before moving on to its final stop of the night in Muscatine.

The event isn’t just about the music. Since the train’s beginning in 1999, Cummings said the primary goal of the event is to provide money or food for food banks in communities along the Canadian Pacific railway network.

“It got started as an employee driven initiative,” he said. “We asked our employees what cause they would like us to support and they said the issue of food security.”

That sparked the idea of the Holiday Train. It was initially just the lit up locomotives, but the popularity of the festive display led to the event growing to include live music. The towns it stops in also take advantage, as Davenport held a Christmas-themed market just around the tracks.

Cummings said it is a fun experience to see the families that flock out to the event, but it is a unique experience to the employees and the artists who travel along with them.

After multiple years of virtual shows, Cummings said they went a little bigger than normal, putting additional cars on the train and using more lights than they had in the past. He didn’t know the final count, but said there were “hundreds of thousands” of LED lights on the train.