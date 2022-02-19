FFA chapter puts future skills on display

WEST LIBERTY, Iowa — With numerous top rankings in recent years, the work of FFA students at a school in eastern Iowa has not gone unrecognized.
West Liberty High School’s FFA program was named the top chapter in Iowa for 2018 and 2020, with a second-place ranking in 2019, and this year marks an impressive feat for the program. All 10 seniors in the West Liberty chapter will receive the Iowa FFA Degree this spring, illustrating just how much time they have dedicated through their high school careers.
“I use this phrase a lot, but I mean it: I’m truly inspired by the kids I teach,” said Zach Morris, West Liberty FFA advisor. “The hours of staying late are worth it when they go to graduate and you see them grow as people. It’s a culture that just feeds itself. If they go on to be successful, I’ve done my job.”
The Iowa FFA degree is earned by less than 5% of FFA members statewide, Morris said, and the commitment is extensive. Students must complete two years of systematic school instruction in agricultural education, have a Supervised Agricultural Experience earning and/or investing a combination of $1,500 or 375 hours outside of scheduled class time and have at least 25 hours of community service with multiple organizations.
However, the time commitment doesn’t stop there. Rachel Aird, one of the FFA Degree recipients, said nearly everyone is involved in multiple activities.
“Most people think you only can be involved in one or two activities. That’s not the case at all,” Aird said.
Brooklyn Buysse works on the ag issues team, with their focus on the agriculture employment shortage this season. Her father owns an ag sales company in town, so she has learned a lot about the agriculture industry from him.
“It’s just taught me everything that goes into agriculture and how broad the possibilities are within agriculture,” Buysse said.
Cole and Cale Daufeldt live on a turkey farm in West Liberty. They have to balance school, FFA and their at-home chores to get the most out of their experience, which takes significant time management.
“Every day before I go to bed, we schedule what is going on the next day,” Cole said. “There is a lot of communication to make sure nothing interrupts other stuff. That way you can get everywhere you need to be.”
The pair are often helping at home with the turkey operation and are happy to share those experiences with their peers at school.
“It’s a different type of farming than some normally think of,” Cale said. “If we aren’t busy doing sports and stuff, we are pretty much out there.”
While those three members have an agriculture background, many in the chapter live off farms and may not have the same experiences. They said it only enhances why it’s so important to get others involved in FFA.
“When we go recruit the eighth graders, we have to remind people it’s not just for kids on the farm,” said Aird. “Anyone can be in FFA and it doesn’t matter. If you want to raise sheep or goats or cows, (Mr. Morris) can get you that opportunity.”
The futures of the students will all vary. Aird said she is planning to study engineering at Iowa State University next year, while fellow FFA degree recipient Alyssa Harned said she wants to go into the radiology field. While there may not be a direct agricultural connection, she said the skills learned through their FFA experiences have been exceptional.
“They have helped us a lot with our leadership skills, time management and speaking skills and it’s an all-around good thing to be a part of,” Harned said.
Receiving the FFA degree alongside Aird and Harned are Casandra Aleman, Macy Daufeldt, Mylei Henderson, Sailor Hall, Caleb Wulf, Charlie Thrasher, Grace Evans and Jack Mahoney.
Morris said seeing those skills in action gives him assurance his FFA students will go on to successful endeavors.
“You take your talents to the industry and if you don’t, that’s great too,” he said. “You are going to be a great nurse, a great surgeon, a great engineer or radiologist because I know you can work and talk with people.”