FFA chapter puts future skills on display

WEST LIBERTY, Iowa — With numerous top rankings in recent years, the work of FFA students at a school in eastern Iowa has not gone unrecognized.

West Liberty High School’s FFA program was named the top chapter in Iowa for 2018 and 2020, with a second-place ranking in 2019, and this year marks an impressive feat for the program. All 10 seniors in the West Liberty chapter will receive the Iowa FFA Degree this spring, illustrating just how much time they have dedicated through their high school careers.

“I use this phrase a lot, but I mean it: I’m truly inspired by the kids I teach,” said Zach Morris, West Liberty FFA advisor. “The hours of staying late are worth it when they go to graduate and you see them grow as people. It’s a culture that just feeds itself. If they go on to be successful, I’ve done my job.”

The Iowa FFA degree is earned by less than 5% of FFA members statewide, Morris said, and the commitment is extensive. Students must complete two years of systematic school instruction in agricultural education, have a Supervised Agricultural Experience earning and/or investing a combination of $1,500 or 375 hours outside of scheduled class time and have at least 25 hours of community service with multiple organizations.

However, the time commitment doesn’t stop there. Rachel Aird, one of the FFA Degree recipients, said nearly everyone is involved in multiple activities.

“Most people think you only can be involved in one or two activities. That’s not the case at all,” Aird said.