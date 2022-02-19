FFA evolves with changing U.S. ag industry

ANKENY, Iowa — The blue jackets and the emblem of the FFA are such iconic parts of the landscape of American agriculture it is difficult to imagine that it didn’t always exist. But while the FFA is nearing its 100th anniversary, it wasn’t always a part of the scene and it certainly didn’t always look like it does now.
“I was vaguely aware of some of the things the FFA had done historically, but once I started doing research I found out all kinds of things,” says Gary Moore, a long-time agricultural professor at North Carolina State University.
Moore, who writes a blog for the FFA called “Friday Footnotes,” has uncovered all kinds of interesting facts about the organization, such as the fact that at one time there were FFA sports teams and tournaments. Basketball and boxing appeared to be two of the most popular sports, Moore says.
And he says there was once a secret society of agricultural educators called the “Yellow Dogs.”
But the big picture is that the FFA is an important agricultural organization that has grown and evolved. It hasn’t always been ahead of the times, but it has tried to catch up, according to Iowa FFA Association Executive Director Scott Johnson.
The organization got its start in 1928, when 33 delegates from 18 states (Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Nebraska, New Jersey, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Utah, Virginia and Wisconsin) gathered in Kansas City. They dubbed their new group Future Farmers of America. In 1929 the FFA adapted blue and corn gold as its colors, and Carlton Patton of Arkansas was named the first Star Farmer recipient. The first chapters in Iowa were started in 1929 with the one at Kelley, just south of Ames, getting credit for being the first official Iowa chapter.
The famous blue corduroy jackets made their debut in 1933. That same year saw a group of officers travel to Washington, D.C., where they were greeted on the White House lawn by President Franklin Roosevelt.
By 1939 the group had purchased land near Alexandria, Virginia, for a national headquarters that was eventually established on land which was once part of George Washington’s estate.
FFA merged with the New Farmers of America (an African- American farm organization) in 1965. Membership was opened to women in 1969.
In 1988 the organization officially changed its name from Future Farmers of America to FFA. That was at the tail end of the farm crisis of the 1980s, when membership was falling and agriculture was dealing with a bleak outlook. The idea was to try to attract new members and to tell students there is more to agriculture than work on a farm.
“We’ve kind of evolved,” says Kristy Meyer, communications manager at FFA.
Today there are about 8 million FFA alumni worldwide. The organization has chapters in all 50 states, as well as in Puerto Rice and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
And there have been many famous FFA members. Perhaps topping that list is Jimmy Carter, the only president who was a member of the FFA. One who has been in the news more recently is Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Former athletes like Bo Jackson are also former FFA members, as are several country music stars, such as Johnny Cash, Tim McGraw and Willie Nelson. The list of former FFA members also includes people such as NASA astronaut Ellison Onizuka and farm broadcaster Orion Samuelson. Of course, the list includes many agricultural business leaders, such as Harry Stine.
But the group continues to change, Johnson says. In some schools it has merged with other technical education electives. It has been a part of the push toward STEM education. And many more students do not actually come from farms.
All of that points toward a future which may look much different from the image many have of the farm kid in the blue jacket.