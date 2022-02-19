FFA evolves with changing U.S. ag industry

ANKENY, Iowa — The blue jackets and the emblem of the FFA are such iconic parts of the landscape of American agriculture it is difficult to imagine that it didn’t always exist. But while the FFA is nearing its 100th anniversary, it wasn’t always a part of the scene and it certainly didn’t always look like it does now.

“I was vaguely aware of some of the things the FFA had done historically, but once I started doing research I found out all kinds of things,” says Gary Moore, a long-time agricultural professor at North Carolina State University.

Moore, who writes a blog for the FFA called “Friday Footnotes,” has uncovered all kinds of interesting facts about the organization, such as the fact that at one time there were FFA sports teams and tournaments. Basketball and boxing appeared to be two of the most popular sports, Moore says.

And he says there was once a secret society of agricultural educators called the “Yellow Dogs.”

But the big picture is that the FFA is an important agricultural organization that has grown and evolved. It hasn’t always been ahead of the times, but it has tried to catch up, according to Iowa FFA Association Executive Director Scott Johnson.

The organization got its start in 1928, when 33 delegates from 18 states (Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Nebraska, New Jersey, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Utah, Virginia and Wisconsin) gathered in Kansas City. They dubbed their new group Future Farmers of America. In 1929 the FFA adapted blue and corn gold as its colors, and Carlton Patton of Arkansas was named the first Star Farmer recipient. The first chapters in Iowa were started in 1929 with the one at Kelley, just south of Ames, getting credit for being the first official Iowa chapter.