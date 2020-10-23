WEBSTER CITY, Iowa — The livestock stall inside the FFA greenhouse here may look small, but it holds big dreams. The plan is to eventually build an animal facility and perhaps a meat science classroom.
“This is a bridge to get there,” explains Kurt Veldhuizen, the FFA advisor at Webster City High School.
In the meantime, this little stall has become an animal birthing center, where students bring goats and lambs to give birth. Next spring, new life and new educational opportunities will spring forth here.
Several FFA chapters in Iowa have their own teaching farm or livestock facility of some kind. A number have greenhouses. In this case, the greenhouse is being used as a step toward a bigger idea.
The FFA program at Webster City High School is a healthy one, with about 110 members. Veldhuizen keeps busy and he has the help of another teacher, Danika Klaver, who splits time teaching agriculture and biology classes. In 2010, the greenhouse was built next to the school. In 2016, the ag teachers decided to add the livestock stall. At about the same time, a nonprofit group formed to help the program, and that group decided to look into a larger livestock facility.
“We had already been doing chicken and duck eggs,” Veldhuizen says.
Klaver’s family had some goats and Veldhuizen raises sheep, so it wasn’t a difficult step to add those animals to the mix once they had the stall. The students concentrate on classroom work in the fall, and in the spring they work on the birthing projects.
The program uses a camera and livestreams the action from the stall. They also set up a website.
“That’s been really great,” Veldhuizen says. “It really helped get the kids involved.”
The combination of the greenhouse for plant projects and the birthing stall for livestock projects has been good for the program, Veldhuizen says. It has helped make the classwork more hands-on and allowed teachers to translate book lessons to real-life learning experiences.
“The kids have really stepped up and done their part,” he says. “This gives them a real-world connection.”