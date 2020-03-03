Don Parrish is glad the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency issued a final rule regarding the Waters of the United States (WOTUS), but he doesn’t view it as new or revolutionary.
“I view it as a clarification,” Parrish says.
As senior director for regulatory relations at the American Farm Bureau Federation, Parrish has been watching the battle over WOTUS for a long time. And he is under no illusion that the fight is over.
The final rule was issued on Jan. 23. It is slated to be printed in the Federal Register any day. Once that happens, there is a 60-day period before it is official — sometime around May 1 — then there will likely be legal challenges filed in court.
But Parrish thinks the new rule has a good chance of standing up in court.
For farmers, all of this has probably been more of a distraction than an immediate problem for their farm operations. Iowa State University Extension ag economist Chad Hart says the issuance of a new final rule won’t directly impact farmers this spring.
“There won’t be much change right now,” Hart says. “But it does change the trajectory.”
The path to this point started a long time ago. Congress passed the U.S. Clean Water Act in 1972, which included some definitions and began an effort to attack water pollution. Most early efforts were aimed at so-called point-source pollution (such as a pipe dumping waste into a river or lake). Eventually, the effort started to move toward non-point-source pollution, and there were multiple court challenges.
In 2015, after years of court battles, the EPA under the Obama administration issued a rule defining the “waters of the United States.” It was widely criticized by industry and agricultural organizations, which said it lacked clarity and could potentially lead to all kinds of problems for farmers.
When he came to office, President Donald Trump rescinded that rule, and last year the EPA proposed the new rule finalized Jan. 23.
Parrish said one thing that was often forgotten in the contentious debate in recent years is that most people on both sides of the fight want clean water. They just disagreed on the rules regarding enforcement.
A number of agricultural groups issued statements last month in support of the new rule. The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association called it “common-sense regulation” and said it would put some power back in the hands of landowners. The National Pork Producers Council said the 2015 proposal was overly broad and had significant technical flaws. The National Farmers Union said earlier definitions were too vague and subject to interpretation. The American Soybean Association said the 2015 rule was cumbersome and confusing.
The new rule basically covers four categories of waters, Parrish explains. The first is territorial seas, which are big bodies of water. That would include large lakes and navigable rivers such as the Mississippi. Parrish says the rule also includes rivers and streams that feature commercial activity, which could include ones that are not used for commercial navigation.
The second category is tributaries that lead to those territorial seas. The new rule defines those tributaries and does not include many places that are ephemeral, such as wetlands that only show up now and then. Still, he says there is always language open to interpretation.
The third category is lakes and ponds. These are mostly self-explanatory.
The fourth category is adjacent wetlands. The good news here, Parrish says, is that the new rule does not include lone wetlands in the middle of fields that are not adjacent to another body of water.
It should be noted that there were some exceptions for agriculture in all variations of the rule.
Parrish says the Farm Bureau and many other agricultural organizations are pleased with the new rule, though they will be closely monitoring to see how it is enforced at the farm level and to see what legal challenges are raised.