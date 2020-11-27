GARWIN, Iowa — This is the story of a barn. But because every story about a barn is also about a farm and about a family, it is about those things as well.
And it begins with a fire.
“It was almost exactly a year ago,” says Matt Jackson. “We still really don’t know what caused it.”
What Matt knows is that on Nov. 15 of last year, he and his eldest daughter, Frances, finished doing some livestock chores about a quarter-mile from home. His wife, Ann, decided to go into town to pick up a pizza. A short time later the family was sitting down to eat their pizza when someone called.
“Do you know your barn’s on fire?” the friend said.
“We had been there 20 minutes earlier,” Matt says.
The next few hours were a bit of a blur. They called 911 and raced up to the farm where the barn was located. It was obvious already that there was probably no stopping the fire. Matt tried to get a couple calves out of the barn, burning his hands on a gate in the process. He let some cattle out of the small feedlot and into a pasture to get them away from the flames and smoke. The local volunteer firefighters managed to save some of the surrounding farm buildings. By morning the old barn was a pile of hot embers.
“It was structurally sound,” Matt says of the old barn before the fire. “But it needed a roof and maybe some siding.”
The farm here had been in Matt’s mother’s family for many years. No one can quite remember how old the barn was or who built it. Some of Matt’s great-great-uncles had built barns in the area around 100 years ago, but he’s not sure if they built this one. One of those uncles did do some repair work on the barn foundation at one point.
For as long as he could remember, this was just the Stamp farm, the place his grandparents and great-grandparents had called home. He had bought the part of it that included the building site from his grandmother.
Matt and Ann said a good many old barns in the area were blown down in the derecho storms of 2011 and 2020. The only difference here was that their barn went down in flames instead of wind. In many ways, their story is one that is repeated countless times on countless Midwestern farms as old barns fall by the wayside.
But they do raise livestock. They do bale hay and straw. And they decided they still needed some kind of barn. And so, like a few of the friends and neighbors who had lost barns over the years, they decided to build a new and perhaps more usable structure instead of just burying the old structure in the ground.
Eventually they decided to have Spahn and Rose, a lumber company with a location in Jesup, build the new pole barn. A crew of mostly Amish workers erected the new structure in just a few days.
The Jacksons eventually had some of their cousins come to see the new barn. Today their three children, Frances, Wyatt and Violet, use it when they feed and care for the animals they plan to show for 4-H contests. The loft is filled with small hay bales for the livestock and straw bales for bedding from the rye they plant as a cover crop. Matt markets some of the small straw bales to a local store.
The new barn isn’t as big or as historic-looking as the old one. But it is new and strong and ready to last a good many years. The floor plan is more useful for Matt’s farm operation. And in some ways it is the next generation, the youthful building to offset the older nearby farm structures.
This barn’s story is just beginning.