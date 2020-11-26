ANTHON, Iowa — Joe Collins was running a combine 10 miles south of here when he got the page that a field fire was moving rapidly in the area.
“I got the page and I had no truck, so I had to call for someone to come get me,” he says. “I went to the top of the hill and I could see the flames several miles away.”
Collins serves as chief of the Anthon Community Fire Department in Woodbury County. For the next several hours, his crew along with personnel from roughly 20 other fire departments and organizations would battle a field blaze that was powered by high winds and brutally dry conditions.
“I’ve been doing this for more than 20 years, and I’ve never seen anything like it,” Collins says. “The wind got as high as 50 mph, so it moved fast. It was the biggest fire I’ve ever seen.”
The page came at 12:37 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 11, and Collins says firefighters were on the scene 12 minutes later. He says it appears a spark from a combine started the fire in a dry cornfield.
The blaze moved quickly through the countryside. Collins says residents were asked to evacuate.
“It had already run through the corn field and was in a soybean field when we got there, then headed toward an abandoned building,” he says. “It went through and got a tractor, then crossed in my field and took 74 acres of standing corn.
“It ended up covering about 1,500 acres over 4.8 miles. It even jumped the highway west of Anthon.”
In addition to fire department personnel, farmers stopped what they were doing to help. Collins estimates more than 40 farmers were out disking ground to help stop the fire by eliminating its fuel source.
“From what I hear, we had farmers from as far away as Sloan come down and help,” Collins says. “It was something to see.”
Fortunately, fire personnel were able to get far enough ahead of the blaze to prevent the loss of any homes. Collins says a tractor, semi and corn head were the only victims, along with many acres of standing grain.
“Keeping it away from homes and people was our priority,” he says. “We were very happy that damage was minimal.”
Collins says area residents pitched in, providing water for firefighters and others helping control the blaze.
“We have a sporting club in Anthon and they paid for the fuel we used, which was around $900,” he says.
That evening, rain fell on the parched ground, preventing any further fires in the area. Collins says that brought some relief to those still on the scene.
He adds the community-wide effort was no surprise.
“Most of the firefighters are farmers, and all of them came in tired and dirty after this fire was gone,” Collins says. “When things like this happen, farm communities step up and help. Everyone involved with this was just awesome, and we appreciate it.”