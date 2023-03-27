ORLANDO, Fla. — Protection and flexibility were among the main topics at Commodity Classic this year.

Crop insurance is one of the key forms of protection for producers and is likely to be discussed heavily ahead of a new farm bill, farm leaders at the three-day event in Orlando said. This protection, along with protecting what is already in the farm bill, figures to be a focus for ag officials and commodity groups.

“Protecting insurance is important, and we want to make sure we maintain our funding for conservation practices we’ve worked so hard to get,” said Randy Miller, president of the Iowa Soybean Association.

Brent Swart, Iowa Soybean Association treasurer from District 1, said not much is known about what changes may come in a farm bill.

“The main thing we need to protect going forward is crop insurance,” he said. “That’s really our best protection mechanism as a farmer today. We really want to make sure we are doing things right on the crop insurance side of things.”

Those thoughts are echoed by members of the American Soybean Association. Daryl Cates, Illinois farmer and ASA president, said crop insurance is a major focus, but so is protecting trade with other countries in the event of a trade war like the one in 2018 with China. He said the loss of business was devastating to the market and to producers and there should be more safeguards in place.

“If a trade war capable of halting all sales of soy to our largest trading partner hardly triggered the farm safety net in the current farm bill, it’s hard to envision a scenario that would provide real assistance without making significant improvements,” Cates said.

Cates added he expects there to be a good conversation surrounding the farm bill this year, particularly as budget talks have been spirited at the federal level.

“Their decisions for the 2023 Farm Bill have the ability to sustain these indispensable businesses — both on the farm and those that support and are supported by farmers — and keep them viable in the years to come,” he said.

The National Corn Growers Association was also at Commodity Classic to give its legislative hopes for the year, with E-85 and development of carbon capture, utilization and sequestration technology measures passed from the Iowa delegation.

Illinois Corn Growers Association president Matt Rush said the farm bill remains at the top of many farmers’ minds early in 2023, and again pointed toward crop insurance as something that shouldn’t be touched. He said if there is an opportunity to utilize new money in the farm bill, he would like to see it go toward the Market Access Program and Foreign Market Development Program.

“They would be a well-utilized place to use that money,” he said. “But ultimately we just want to make sure crop insurance is left alone. Our members in Illinois said that was the top thing they wanted to see in the farm bill.”

Rush said some people believe the farm bill should be split between its farm aspects and the food and nutrition aspects, but he hopes the bills stay together. He worries by breaking it into multiple bills something will get lost in the shuffle.

“The amount of new freshmen congressmen in D.C. is (high),” he said. “We want to make sure food and nutrition is part of it to help get those votes to the farm bill and across the finish line. It’s rare that we have a bill that’s completed in the year it’s due.”