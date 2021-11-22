Food pantry demand jumps during COVID

Angela Wright is executive director of Worth County Community of Promise, which includes the Northwood Community Center and the Worth County Community Pantry in Northwood.

IFT: Tell us a little bit about Worth County Community of Promise?

WRIGHT: We are a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. The community center provides a place for enrichment classes. It is a place for kids to come after school. It is used for educational programs. Unfortunately, because of COVID we were not able to do some of those things in the past year and a half. We did just install a multi-level indoor playground, and we are just finishing work on that so we hope to be able to open that to the public soon.

The food pantry has been very much needed. We opened the permanent on-site pantry in 2018. We gave it a lot of thought because there was another pantry in the county, so we weren’t sure if it was needed. The schools also have a program. Most people just don’t realize that so many people need assistance, even in a small town.

IFT: Did demand for your food pantry increase with COVID?

WRIGHT: When COVID started we had a huge jump in the number of people needing assistance with food. From 2019 to 2020, our demand went up 132%. We are down a little from that peak, but we are still about 70% above where we were before COVID.

IFT: What kind of schedule do you have there?

WRIGHT: We are all volunteers, including myself. I work 40 hours a week for free. We have a very dedicated board. With COVID, we were open two days a week for two hours each time. The first Tuesday of the month we have a mobile pantry, which is very popular. We used to do a free meal with that before COVID. With the regular pantry you get choices, but with the mobile one you don’t.