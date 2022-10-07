Former Iowa secretary of ag keeps focus on rural issues

Following her years as an elected official, Patty Judge has stayed active in the political realm.

The former Iowa Secretary of Agriculture and Lieutenant Governor has spent the past 10 years focused on improving rural communities, and doesn’t haven’t have plans to stop anytime soon.

“I have been thinking, ‘When am I going to retire?’ but I don’t think I’d do retirement well,” Judge said. “I keep trying to stay busy and keep active.”

Judge and her colleagues started a nonprofit, Focus on Rural America, after an unsuccessful 2016 Senate campaign. She said her focus with the organization is not necessarily on

Iowa but the entire Midwest. Two of the group’s major focuses are renewable fuels and broadband in rural communities.

Aside from those issues, she said her organization has conducted polls to get the pulse of the Midwest and learn what people are wanting out of government.

“It isn’t a surprise that a good job comes up first,” she said. “People want a good job that pays good wages and allows me to live a comfortable life. That’s first, and then we want good schools and healthcare. Those are the issues we try to keep in our frame and have given us plenty to do.”

Staying busy was something Judge never had a problem with, especially when she took on the challenge of running for Iowa’s Secretary of Agriculture position in 1999. She knew there would be obstacles, but after winning the election she became the state’s first woman to hold the office.

There were multiple things that may have been working against her in that election, she said. She was a Democrat and a woman from southern Iowa, where cow-calf operations were more prominent than corn operations.

“There were some issues there, but I always believe if you could talk to people and share my vision, people would support me, and in the end they did,” she said. “Questions about my capability to fill the offices based on my gender quickly evaporated.”

She remembers meeting one farmer who she won over during her time as secretary.

“I was at an event and there was an elderly farmer standing by the door, and as politicians do I extended my hand and said good afternoon to him. He looked me square in the eye and said ‘I didn’t vote for you,’” she said. “He said ‘I didn’t think that was a proper job for a woman, but you’ve done all right, kid, and I’ll vote for you next time.’ That was some of the feeling around, and I never felt like my gender was a huge issue, but other people may have thought it more than I did.”

After serving eight years as secretary under Tom Vilsack, she explored a run for governor but instead ran, and was elected, as former Gov. Chet Culver’s Lieutenant Governor. During her time in that office, she also served as the Homeland Security Advisor for the state and handled the massive floods that came through Iowa in 2008. She said seeing the power of those natural disasters gave her a new understanding as she watches disasters such as this past week’s Hurricane Ian unfold around the country.

“I have a lot of sympathy for them,” she said. “I understand how devastating these events are and we know it isn’t over when the wind stops blowing and the rain stops falling. The recovery stage is huge and it’s a lot of hard work. We came through it then. Iowa people are tough. Those floods are forever etched in my mind.”

While her public office days may be behind her, Judge said if she were in office again her major focuses would be on soil preservation, sustainability and continuing to carve out Iowa’s place in the global market.

“If I were running again, I would be talking about clean water and soil preservation,” she said. “We were working on that when I was in office and we need to continue that and step up our game. That doesn’t take away from what (former Secretary Bill) Northey and (current secretary Mike) Naig have done, because they’ve worked hard on it too.

“We need to make sure those programs are funded fully and we need to ensure that future generations have clean water to drink. We can’t mess around on those issues.”