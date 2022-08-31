Frese family helps start FFA program to build ag education

NORWAY, Iowa — When Niki and Nate Frese moved back onto the farm, they were surprised their local school district didn’t have an FFA program.

After taking part in agriculture organizations as a child and seeing the benefits they can bring students, Niki stepped in and helped start the Cedar Rapids Prairie FFA chapter.

“We were thinking, ‘What?’” Niki said. “I assumed every school in Iowa had an FFA program, and Cedar Rapids alone produces more grain than (most) other cities in the entire world. We started digging and doing some research on how to add a program.”

The program began in 2020 and has been going strong in its early years. A laboratory was added to the school that includes two barn facilities and a greenhouse.

“Seeing the kids that haven’t or wouldn’t have been involved in agriculture finding a way to get involved — seeing that makes us happy,” she said.

For their impact in education, the Frese family was named a Way We Live Award recipient at the Iowa State Fair in 2022. Niki and Nate farm with Nate’s parents, John and Linda Frese, and Nate’s brother, Chris Frese. The fifth-generation farm raises corn, soybeans and hay, along with a cow/calf herd, and they finish their own feeder calves.

Niki said every day can be different when working with family.

“Not every day is smooth, but at the end of the day everybody is out to help each other and be the most productive,” she said. “We help each other be stewards of the land and get each other to help out, whether that’s cattle or grain or education. It’s who we choose to be close with.”

Nate played professional baseball in the Chicago Cubs organization for over eight years before rejoining the family farm. Niki said Nate helped out on the family farm during his baseball career when possible.

“His true love is farming,” Niki said.

The couple has three children, Maddux, Micah and Halle, and being able to work closely with family is something she hopes rubs off on them. Whether that leads them to agriculture or another industry, these are life lessons they can carry on in any avenue.

“They are learning the hard work, the life skills and all of those things that will carry on no matter what they decide to do for a job,” Niki said. “I can see some of them doing something in the ag industry, and my nephew loves it as well. My daughter is an animal lover so we have a little bit of everything.”

Niki said receiving the Way We Live award is meaningful to her family, not as recognition, but for showing them people are as passionate about agriculture as they are.

“We are honored somebody chose us because we enjoy sharing our passion about agriculture with the community and with the families we work with,” she said. “We enjoy that.”