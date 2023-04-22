The evolution of ag equipment has been massive over the past few generations. But things beyond the machinery itself have had some of the biggest impacts on farmers.

“Auto steer has probably added years to my career,” southeast Iowa farmer Stan Nelson said.

The advancement of technology that has allowed farmers to take their focus off simply holding the steering wheel has been a stress-saver for Nelson, not just mentally but physically. Keeping the planter straight can be a challenge, particularly when winds or bumps push the tractor around, but also when looking back to make sure nothing is going wrong during the planting process.

Safety is something Kent Shannon, University of Missouri Extension field specialist in ag engineering, said has been one of the biggest growth aspects of ag equipment in his years working in the field.

“I feel the use of auto-guidance technologies has inherently improved safety from an operation standpoint because if we are out there a greater number of hours, it’s tougher,” he said. “Especially this time of year, the key thing is getting the seed in the ground. (With auto-guidance) we aren’t stressing ourselves physically as much and can focus more on the machine.”

Going from open-air tractors being the norm to closed-cab tractors has been another safety revolution, Shannon said. Having the additional roll-over protective structure has made farmers safer, as well as providing a better environment for those working in the field.

“Looking at a sprayer, there is a direct presence of a pesticide,” Shannon said. “There’s also weather, from extreme heat to wind or other factors. From that standpoint, that simple advance has made quite a difference.”

The way farmers operate the tractors has also dramatically changed. It would be hard to find a tractor used in production that isn’t an automatic transmission, which has made slowing down and turning in the field easier for producers.

The advances in this technology have had other side effects as well, Shannon said.

“Who would have thought you could actually talk to a producer when they were planting corn or soybeans?” he said. “It wasn’t long ago you wouldn’t have been able to do that because there was so much focus on what was going on in the fields.”

Other production activities such as pesticide applications and tillage have been greatly impacted by these technologies as well. Shannon said he can see it in the way spraying has changed particularly.

“From a safety standpoint, it’s about how we fill the sprayer,” he said. “We used to have to drag the hose up to the top of the tank and now everything is right there on the ground. We’ve advanced in how we do simple things that make it less stressful and more safe.

“We’ve used technology to allow us not to have to handle a lot of things physically as much as we’ve used to, and that’s a part of safety.”

Another notable evolution in machinery has been bigger, faster machines.

When Shannon started working in the field in the early 1990s, the average Missouri producer worked 1,000 acres, and now it’s closer to 5,000 acres.

“You think about going from a 12-row to a 24-row planter, which is more common today,” he said. “There’s a point where acres per hour is very important to how we get things done.”

He said the size of combines and farm buildings and storage have also had to grow.

Speed and size have created more efficiency in the field, but there comes a point when equipment simply can’t get bigger or faster without diminishing returns. With the continued growth of autonomous agriculture and the effectiveness of current technology, Shannon expects machines to potentially shrink.

“We talk about getting big, but can we get the same production with multiple smaller machines,” he said. “Instead of having a 24-row planter and one tractor, do we have four small tractors planting six rows. Those could be all autonomous. There’s a point where big can only get so big.”

An example of that can be found in drones, an industry that has “burst” in Missouri, Shannon said. The growth of drone spraying has grown faster than many people may have expected, but fits the future of efficiency and has shown staying power.

“I think that’s a perfect technology today that we are seeing really blossom,” Shannon said. “Sometimes people like to do things when it’s oftentimes too wet in the springtime, and a sprayer drone can provide that opportunity. It goes back to acres per hour and how much you are able to cover in a day.”