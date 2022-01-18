Governor’s proposal praised by ag groups

The proposal by Gov. Kim Reynolds to provide more incentives for higher blends of biofuels in Iowa was met with strong support from agricultural organizations and from Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig.

Naig, like Reynolds a Republican, said the governor laid out a “bold legislative agenda” that included tax cuts and workforce development. But he said one of the most exciting pieces of the agenda from an agricultural perspective was the biofuel proposal.

The proposal has three major components, he said. It includes some incentives for production of biofuels, mostly for biodiesel. It also includes a push for higher blends of ethanol where the infrastructure allows it. And it includes increased funding for the actual updating of that infrastructure (pumps, tanks, etc.).

The infrastructure part of that bill would increase the figure from $5 million this year to $10 million next year.

The Iowa Renewable Fuels Association issued a press release praising the proposal, which is aimed at boosting levels of ethanol to E15 and biodiesel to B20.

“Tonight, Governor Reynolds reminded Iowans of the substantial impact biofuels have on our entire state, and we thank her for her leadership and support,” said IRFA Executive Director Monte Shaw.

The Iowa Soybean Association also issued a release in support of the proposal.

Naig said he thinks there could be broad bipartisan support for the biofuel proposal, which grew out of suggestions from a task force formed last summer and follows an unsuccessful effort last legislative session to move state requirements from E10 to E15. That proposal got caught in a debate about mandates and choice. This one, Naig said, may avoid those arguments.

CropWatch Weekly Update Get the Iowa and Illinois CropWatchers report delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.