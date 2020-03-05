PEOSTA, Iowa — Getting trapped in a grain bin is a nightmare scenario for any farmer.
That’s why there was some understandable hesitation when Marji Guyler-Alaniz volunteered to be trapped in a bin for a demonstration.
Guyler-Alaniz, president and founder of FarmHer, was helping the National Education Center for Agricultural Safety (NECAS) with a simulation for eastern Iowa rescue crews and the media, with the goal of educating them about how they can save trapped farmers with the help of tools and a lot of teamwork.
“When I first said I would I didn't hesitate at all,” Guyler-Alaniz said. “And then I started thinking about it. People started saying, ‘You sure you really want to do this?’”
When Guyler-Alaniz climbed into the simulation bin and NECAS director Dan Neenan turned on the grain auger, the fear truly set in. She was submerged in the grain only down to her waist, but she said the few seconds it took to fall that far were unnerving.
“My feet dropped out from under me quicker than I could have guessed,” she said. “It happened so fast. Not like a freefall, a little slower than that. It was just a real steady swift movement down, and within two seconds there was no way I could have moved my legs.”
One factor that is sometimes forgotten is the affect the grain pressure can have on breathing. If the grain is around the chest, every time a trapped farmer breathes out, the grain will squeeze in, making it harder with each breath.
Once a farmer is rescued and being transported to a hospital, Neenan said the most important thing to keep track of is a “pedal heartbeat,” or finding a heartbeat in the foot. If they aren’t able to find that pulse, the farmer may be suffering from crush compartment syndrome and may need surgery.
Engulfment can happen to anyone. Neenan said while there is no law in the United States for how old someone can be to enter a grain bin, he suggests a minimum of 18 years old.
Having a good tagging out and locking out system in place to prevent accidental auger activation is extremely important, he said, as well as wearing a harness at all times and having people around to observe whenever someone goes into the bin.
Another aspect of grain bin safety is about monitoring the air quality within the bin.
“It’s about 12 years ago now in Iowa, a father and son were killed in the bin, and they weren’t trapped by the grain at all,” Neenan said. “They had a fire in the bin the day before, and the fire put itself out because it ran out of oxygen. There was no oxygen in the bin, but there were 500 parts per million of carbon monoxide.”
The NECAS team goes to different rescue crews around the country doing these demonstrations, teaching first responders how to properly use the equipment provided and the right way to remove grain pressure without causing additional damage to a trapped farmer.
“I like to teach the grain bin rescue class because when I teach things like tractor rollover, I can’t say ‘Lay here, I’m going to put a tractor on you,’” Neenan said. “These firefighters get to feel what the victim feels like because they get the chance to get inside. I think that’s good, solid training for them.”
Neenan said he expects this year to be a risky year for grain bin-related accidents. With last year’s late harvest and high moisture content, the grain at the top of the bin may have frozen and crusted over in the winter. If the bin empties from the bottom, there may be an instance where crusted grain doesn’t fall, leaving a void below the apparent top of the grain.
Guyler-Alaniz said she hopes the demonstrations make farmers pause before stepping foot in a bin.
“Before I listened to the stories, I kind of came at it from the perspective of maybe a wife or a mother,” Guyler-Alaniz said. “Actually being in it, I can’t fathom how frightened somebody would be that’s in this situation.”