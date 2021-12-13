Grain storage finds new life as rental space

If someone said they like to sleep in their grain bin, it might raise a few eyebrows — even more so that other people are clamoring to stay there.

That’s what is happening in downtown Davenport, Iowa, where architect Andrew Dasso worked with developer and realtor Pete Stopulous to turn an old seed company’s grain cleaning structure into a rentable three-floor penthouse.

Repurposing the old structure has been full of surprises.

Dasso said when removing some of the steel plating that surrounded the space, there were many unique ways they could make this a reality, but some ideas had to change on the fly.

“It was tough to see what we had originally,” Dasso said in an interview with the Quad City Times. “There were more neat nooks we weren’t aware of because the bins were there. It was also a lot bigger than we thought.”

There were no staircases built into the space, simply a 16-foot metal ladder and grain chutes.

The project was completed in 2020 and has been regularly rented on Airbnb since its opening. It is designed to sleep six people with 2½ bathrooms and a full kitchen.

“That’s quite a change for a space that was built in 1934 by a seed company to use for cleaning grain,” Dasso said in the interview. “Where would you put a kitchen in a grain bin? How would you fit the bedrooms in? These are all things you wouldn’t think about typically.”

Dasso wanted to utilize all the windows built into the space that were originally hidden behind the metal grain bins, which made for a bright first floor. He kept the high ceilings before adding another two levels above it. Off the third floor, there is a deck that overlooks downtown Davenport, offering a view of the Mississippi River.