The time is growing short for Iowa farmers to make official comments regarding the proposed Environmental Protection Agency rule regarding biofuels.
The public has until Nov. 29 to comment on the proposed rule, and Sen. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, took time during his Nov. 12 conference call with reporters to remind people of the importance of the public comment period.
“I did submit comments to the EPA … and I encourage farmers, biofuel producers and others interested in supporting the RFS to comment,” Grassley told reporters.
He also said a group of Midwestern Senators sent a cover letter to President Donald Trump about the rule and underscored the president’s previous pledges to support the Renewable Fuels Standard.
A number of other Iowa and Midwestern lawmakers have joined Grassley in voicing their support for the RFS and their opposition to the wording of the proposed EPA rule, which they say violates an agreement the industry had with President Trump.
The public can comment by going to the EPA website. Several agricultural organizations have also set up web portals where farmers can sign on to existing organizational comments regarding the rule. For example, the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association has a letter at https://bit.ly/32PIeUu.
The National Biodiesel Board also has a site at https://bit.ly/32NbJXh.
And the Iowa Corn Growers Association has a site at https://bit.ly/33NVomp.
On other issues, Grassley said he was still hopeful Congress would approve the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) before the end of the year, although he said the time is getting short for that to happen. He also said he hopes Congress passes a package of tax extenders, including such items as the biodiesel tax credit.