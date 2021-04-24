Gravel roads a focus for Iowa engineers

Fixing roads and bridges is a job that seems to not have an end date. When one construction job gets done, that means another project isn’t getting done.

While these are tough jobs to orchestrate, engineers know there is plenty of work that needs to be done.

Gravel roads are a major area that needs attention, said Mark Nahra, president of the Iowa County Engineers Association and county engineer for Woodbury County. The system is aging, but costs to address these issues have risen, causing a loss of buying power.

“At a time when traffic and production in fields is going up, our gravel roads are probably in the poorest shape they’ve been in since Iowa got out of the mud in the ’30s, ’40s and ’50s,” Nahra said. “It’s normal wear and tear. We are seeing where it’s not just bridges getting old, but some of those granular surfaced roads are showing stress too.”

He said as yield trends have gone up, it has increased the stress on roads. Higher yields means more semi loads, which are making multiple trips per day on some of these rural roads. That is particularly stressful on gravel.

“A lot of folks expect that, because they’ve done the job so long, gravel roads are not a very big step below pavement,” Nahra said. “They are actually a small step above a dirt road, especially when our aggregate bases are getting thinner.”

Rafe Koopman, county engineer in Clayton County, agreed that loads on gravel roads have increased so much that they simply aren’t cutting it anymore.