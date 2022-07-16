Groceries,food pantries face uncertain supply and high demand

GLADBROOK, Iowa — When Tandi Davis and her crew at the Hometown Family Market are stocking the shelves these days, they know what will be available and at what price is going to vary. It always has. It’s just that now it varies more.

“It just depends from week to week,” Davis says of the small-town grocery store. “It’s kind of random.”

One week, baby formula is difficult to find. Another week, it’s something different. And it all keeps getting more expensive.

“Every single week the price increases,” she says.

The state’s food banks and food pantries face those same problems, plus a few others.

“The need (for food at pantries) doubled on April 1,” says Michelle Book, CEO of the Food Bank of Iowa in Des Moines. “It was like a mike drop.”

Her large food bank operation helps provide supplies to food pantries and other operations in 55 of Iowa’s 99 counties. Book says demand for food rose during the COVID pandemic. But she says government programs helped support donation centers and the people who use them. When a number of COVID aid programs ended on April 1, the demand shot up again.

“The small towns are the ones to really suffer,” she says. “The services just aren’t there.”

Before April 1, some rural residents were getting stimulus checks. Additional SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as food stamps) payments and other types of support also disappeared.

As just one example, Book says the food bank is getting 20% of the food from the USDA it got during the pandemic, when assistance was increased. At the same time, prices for goods are increasing, along with the price to transport those goods. For example, a can of peas is 75% higher than it was a few months ago, she said.

Diane Wills has seen the impact at West Fork Food Pantry in Sheffield in northern Iowa. Before COVID, the small pantry served about 25 or 30 families twice a month. During COVID, the pantry started curbside service that served as many as 96 families, or over 200 people.

The good news was that the local community was very supportive. Farmers donated food. Local businesses kicked in. People volunteered. The pantry bought a new building and expanded, Wills said.

But this spring and summer, it isn’t unusual for the weekly distribution to include as many as 140 families and as many as 400 people.

“Most of them are either working poor or the elderly,” Wills says.

Again, local businesses and families are doing their best to support the program. But prices have gone up and there are gyrations in the supply chain when certain items just aren’t available. Pasta has been difficult to get lately, Wills said.

The food pantry and businesses like Hometown Family Market are surviving and dealing with the situation. They face a challenge supplying food for their customers. Some people are buying more generic or store brands, Davis explains. She sees her customers paying more attention to coupons and specials. But they also need to be flexible.

“We’re having issues every single week,” she says.

Still, Book and Wills both say the community support has been strong.

“We’ve been very blessed,” Wills says.