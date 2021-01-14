Groups cancel or get creative with 2021 event restrictions

The time of year for making a list and checking it twice is gone, but farmers forming a list of what winter meetings to attend may want to look again.

A lot of meetings have been canceled, postponed or moved to an online format. Those that are being held in person may have implemented new safety rules for the winter of COVID-19.

One of the biggest examples is the Commodity Classic, an annual extravaganza that usually brings together the top leaders of the nation’s corn and soybean associations. But this year’s Commodity Classic, set for March 2-5, is an online event.

Groups such as the American Farm Bureau Federation and the National Farmers Union have also made their annual conventions into online events.

Another example is the National Farm Machinery Show normally held in Louisville in February. The show is still going to be held in person this year, but it has been moved from February to March 31-April 3.

The Western Farm Show in Kansas City, which was scheduled for Feb. 19-21, was canceled by the Western Equipment Dealers Association.

In a press release making the announcement in December, show manager Ken Dean said that “given the long history of this event as one of the Midwest’s premier farm shows, this is a very disappointing step to take. But it is the responsible decision for the protection of everyone involved during the current pandemic.”

But not every winter event has been cancelled or moved online. The Iowa Ag Expo, formerly known as the Iowa Power Farming Show, is still scheduled to be held in person on Feb. 2-4 in Des Moines.