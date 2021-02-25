 Skip to main content
Hawkeye Farm Show to feature latest products

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — The Hawkeye Farm Show is set to run March 3-5, with more than 250 exhibitors featuring over 1,000 agricultural products and services.

The 33rd annual event is hosted on the campus of the University of Northern Iowa in the UNI-Dome. Admission and parking are free and the event is expected to bring over 20,000 area ag producers from Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Illinois.

A theme for the 2020 show is technologies that increase production and also reduce waste and lower expenses, according to a news release. Advanced precision farming techniques will be featured, as well as products and systems to manage and balance soil fertility. The latest GPS technology will be on display, along with the latest in equipment, tools, seed, chemicals, and management software.

In addition to exhibits, Iowa State Extension will present agricultural seminars each day at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. in the Alumni Room. The seminars feature new topics each day, including Chad Hart’s 2020 Ag Market Outlook, presented on Wednesday at 11 a.m. The full seminar schedule is available at www.HawkeyeFarmShow.com.

Free coffee and rolls are available until 10 a.m. each day. Attendees can register for the opportunity to win $1,000 in Showbucks, given away at 1 p.m. each day. Showbucks can be used as cash to purchase merchandise from farm show exhibitors.

“The Hawkeye Farm Show is a great opportunity to check out the latest in agricultural products and services from more than 250 exhibitors, and also to learn from top speakers at the daily ISU seminars,” show manager Scott Guttormson said.

For additional information, go to www.HawkeyeFarmShow.com or contact Scott Guttormson at 507-437-7969.

