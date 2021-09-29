‘Hefty’ 18.8% increase in Iowa land values

Land values in Iowa soared by 18.8% in the past six months and over 26% in the past year, according to the state’s ag land realtors.

The Realtors Land Institute Iowa Chapter surveys its members every six months. The survey taken Sept. 1 showed an 18.8% increase for the state, on top of the 7.8% increase recorded last spring.

The average price of high-quality farmland is up to $12,182 per acre (compared to $10,221 six months ago), while medium-quality land is $9,315 ($7,894 six months ago) and low-quality crop land is $6,503 (compared to $5,454 six months ago). Non-tillable pasture is $3,723 (compared to $3,263 six months ago) and timber is $3,379 (compared to $2,915 six months ago).

“That’s pretty hefty,” said Matt Vegter, a Realtor who helped with the survey and took part in the release of the numbers Sept. 29.

The increase is the largest in Iowa since 2011. The question now is whether it is a short-term blip pushed by a booming post-COVID economy and fears about potential tax changes or whether it is a longer-term trend, according to Kyle Hansen, a Realtor with Hertz Farm Management.

In the past year, commodity prices have been strong and crop yields are expected to be at least OK this fall. In addition interest rates are low and there is some concern about inflation, according to Elliott Siefert, of Hertz Farm Management. There has also been some concern about proposed changes in tax policy, such as the elimination of stepped-up-basis or an increase in the capital gains tax.

While the tax changes are starting to appear unlikely, the fact that they were being discussed may have led some landowners to decide this was the time to put land on the market or for others to invest in farmland, Siefert says. It is worth noting almost all types of real estate are booming at the moment, he adds. Home sales prices, for example, are also skyrocketing.