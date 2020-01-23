Many producers will be spending the last week of January in Des Moines learning about innovations the agriculture industry is bringing to the table.
Touting itself as the third largest indoor U.S. farm show, the Iowa Power Farming Show will run from Jan. 28-30 at the Iowa Events Center, and will feature 740 different companies, including 88 new exhibitors this year.
“It’s an agricultural megastore,” show director Tom Junge said in a news release.
Among the new exhibitors, one is sure to bring a lot of attention, according to Bob Pokorny, Iowa Farmer Today business development manager who runs advertising for the IPFS. He said the Nebraska Hemp Industries Association will be in attendance. They garnered a lot of attention at the Nebraska Power Farming Show, and he expects the same to happen during this show.
One running feature of the IPFS is its Ag Tech Innovation Competition on Jan. 29, which features five ag tech startup companies pitching their ideas and competing “Shark Tank”-style for a $20,000 grand prize, plus a $5,000 award decided by audience voting.
The companies featured in the competition in 2020 will be:
- AgButler: A platform to help farmers find labor.
- FeedX: A “one-stop shop” for purchasing feed and making feed-related decisions.
- Mercaris: A data-driven business and trading platform which focuses on organic and non-GMO grains, oilseeds and dairy commodities.
- My Dairy Dashboard: A data source for dairy producers that gives analysis.
- Sentinel: A company that “changes the way” producers monitor performance and well being with artificial intelligence and other technology.
Also on Wednesday, the show will feature a screening of the film “SILO”, which addresses the threat of grain entrapment. Produced by Blood Orange Pictures, the movie features a teenager who gets trapped in a 50-foot grain bin and the community that has to race to rescue him.
“Grain entrapment is such an important safety issue for farmers,” said Cindy Feldman, marketing director for the Iowa Power Farming Show. “We are excited to help raise awareness of this dangerous threat to farmers by hosting the film ‘SILO’ at the Iowa Power Farming Show.”
The show will also feature Purdue University’s agBOT, an autonomous machine which is capable of “identifying plants, destroying weeds and fertilizing crops” in the field.
“We are thrilled to be showcasing this year’s award-winning agBOT,” Junge said. “Farmers will find everything they need to increase profits, lower input costs and improve productivity at the Iowa Power Farming Show.”
Throughout the three-day show there will be many events and seminars, with topics ranging from farm succession, hemp, solar power, 2020 weather and dealing with marketing struggles.
For more on “What’s New” at the IPFS, check out a selection of products on pages 10-11 and more in this year’s program included in this week’s IFT e-edition.