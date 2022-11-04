High inputs, prices may make tax season volatile

The end of the tax year approaches, and this year may bring some new challenges with higher input costs.

Rob Holcomb, agriculture business specialist with the University of Minnesota, said it might have been common to see farmers book their inputs in advance in the face of higher costs and supply chain disruptions.

He said that would reduce a farmer’s tax liability as a cash basis taxpayer, but this comes with a warning — be careful not to over-extend. Prepaid expenses have a limit in the eyes of the IRS.

“Prepaid expenses cannot exceed 50% of most of your other expenses,” Holcomb said. “Prepaids must not exceed 50% of deductible non-prepaid expenses for the tax year. Deductible expenses include ordinary and necessary business expenses, interest, taxes paid and deprecation.”

An example given by Holcomb: A farmer may have $600,000 of non-prepaid expenses and would need an additional $400,000 to reduce income. If that $400,000 comes in the form of prepaying next year’s inputs, only $300,000 can be deducted with $100,000 going into next year.

Other options for reducing tax liability could be to purchase new equipment, replacing high-maintenance items that are becoming obsolete. However, that’s where supply chain issues could come into play, as finding new equipment may be difficult with only two months until 2023.

“Be flexible,” Holcomb said. “If you write a check on Dec. 31, it’s a 2022 expense. See if it can wait until 2023 or if it makes more sense to put in on this year’s expense report.”

Edward Maxwell, a tax specialist with Farm Credit Services of America, said there are a few other ideas for those looking to decrease liability going into 2023.

“Defer farm income out of 2022 by not selling cash crops, equipment or livestock until 2023,” he said. “For dairy farmers, some milk co-ops will let you defer 2022 milk checks to 2023, but you have to talk to them and process that request.”

He also suggested looking at retirement plans, such as a traditional IRA. That defers tax liability until withdrawal during retirement, and can take up to $6,000 per year. If someone is over the age of 50, that limit goes to $7,000.

He also warns not to get too comfortable with what debt considerations have been made in the past.

“What worked well in one year may set you up for a disaster in a following year,” he said. “For example, if you borrow $40,000 on your line of credit in December 2022 to pre-pay your 2023 fertilizer, you’ll get the extra $40,000 of expense in 2022, but then you’re going to have to pay back the $40,000 in 2023 with no deduction.”

As extreme volatility has hit the market, Holcomb said farmers should look into using Schedule J, or Farm Income Averaging. By using this form on taxes, it allows farmers to average out taxable income from the past three years. With high prices, this may help reduce liability if the year was especially strong compared to last year.

“This allows farmers who may be in a 22-37% tax bracket in 2022 to carry it back to 2019, 2020 and 2021, where it may be taxed at only 10% or 12%,” he said. “This is a powerful tool and can generate tax savings of $20,000 to $30,000 or more depending on the circumstances.”