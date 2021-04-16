High schooler prepares for transition, career in ag science

NEW SHARON, Iowa — The mask can’t hide the excitement on Macy Moore’s face or in her voice.

“I always knew I wanted to do something in agriculture,” the 17-year-old high school senior says. “But when I took microbiology it really helped me decide this was for me.”

Moore knows college will be a big adjustment, going from North Mahaska High School where she knows everyone and transitioning to Iowa State University, where a single lecture may hold more people than attend her high school. And she knows there will be another big adjustment after that as she goes into the workforce. But she is looking forward to those.

She thinks agriculture, in some form or another, will be her future.

Moore has grown up on a farm. Her parents raise cattle, and she has always been around agriculture. Her older sister is preparing to graduate from college and enter veterinary school. But the 17-year-old isn’t yet sure what her role in agriculture will look like. She just knows that she likes the farm and she loves science. The hope is that the two ideas merge into a career.

“I always loved science, even when I was little,” she says. “When I was in 4th or 5th grade my parents bought me a microscope and I loved it.”

Of course, science and agriculture haven’t filled all her days. She is an active small-school student, meaning she has been involved not only in 4-H and FFA but also in numerous school activities. The list includes being on the golf team and a wrestling cheerleader. It also includes the National Honor Society, band and choir, the school newspaper, speech and drama, and student council.