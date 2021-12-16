Hill steps down as Farm Bureau president

Craig Hill has served as president of the Iowa Farm Bureau Federation for 10 years and as vice president for 10 years before that. But late this fall he announced he would not be seeking another term as IFBF president.

“I plan on spending more time with my family,” Hill says. “It’s time.”

It marks a change for the Farm Bureau but also one for Hill, who is part of the farm generation of the ’80s. Just as a whole generation was influenced by the Great Depression, a generation of farmers was influenced by what they saw around them during the 1980s — a difficult decade for agriculture.

“I witnessed the impact of the ’80s,” he said.

It was a time when he saw friends and neighbors struggle. Some survived. Others left farming. Some ended up divorced or even committed suicide. For those who stayed in agriculture, there were scars. For Hill, it impressed on him the idea that he should try to do something to have some kind of influence so such a thing wouldn’t happen again.

“It was devastating,” he says.

Of course, the journey began before that. He started out doing some farming as a 16-year-old during the 1970s. After high school, he attended Iowa State University for a time, but he was drawn back to the farm and left school to become a full-time farmer in 1977.

“It was a drought year,” he says now. “I think we had something like a 30 bushel corn yield.”

But he kept on farming. The next year he married Patty and they settled down for a life in agriculture.