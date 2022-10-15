Historians describe ‘last generation farmers’

The farm crisis of the mid-’80s not only cost thousands of farmers their land, it cost agriculture a good chunk of an entire generation.

“Those that started farming in 1966 to 1970, they were able to buy cheaper land,” says Paul Lasley, retired Extension sociologist with Iowa State University. “But when younger farmers started looking, the wheels came off the wagon with high land prices and record inflation. Those good times they expected were gone.”

The tail-end of the Baby Boomer generation, people born between 1946 and 1964, is nearing retirement age. Lasley says those in the older group stood a decent chance of being established prior to the mid-’80s and weathered the crisis.

Those leaving high school or college from 1979 to 1984 likely faced more difficulties. Many left the farm and chose a different career path.

“How would things be different if we were able to retain all those farmers?” Lasley says.

The farm crisis irreversibly changed the dynamic of agriculture, says Pamela Riney-Kehrberg, professor of history at Iowa State and author of the new book “When A Dream Dies: Agriculture, Iowa, and the Farm Crisis of the 1980s.”

“Very young farmers, as a percentage of all farmers, dropped from more than 5% down to 2%,” she says. “Young people who wanted to farm often couldn’t get the credit they needed to get started, or lost their opportunity when their fathers lost their land.

“Additionally, a number of young people decided they just couldn’t risk it. They didn’t have the resources and decided it was the wrong time to try to become a farmer.”

Riney-Kehrberg says Maynard Hogberg, a former Iowa State University colleague, coined the term that aptly described what was happening in the Midwest.

“These were ‘last generation farmers,’” she says. “They will be the last generation of their family to farm their land. Their relatives may inherit the land, but there is nobody left who wants to do the work.”

Riney-Kehrberg says those farmers who survived the 1980s may have stayed on the land, but it was not a life they wanted for their children.

“Their parents discouraged them from farming and encouraged them to pursue another career,” she says.

Farm sizes grew as larger farms were able to acquire land. Riney-Kehrberg says many smaller farms did survive the crisis, but adds many of those farmers ended up working off the farm as well.

Nearly 45 years after the farm crisis, Lasley says the impact continues to be felt.

“You still see the scars on these rural communities,” he says. “They aren’t going to heal.”

The dynamic of agriculture has changed dramatically over those four decades. Lasley says some farmers who rode out the crisis have grown and added more family members to the farming operation, helping to ensure its survival.

“For this new generation of farmers, it’s more labor intensive than land intensive,” he says. “We are seeing things like more interest in locally grown food that does not depend on a huge land investment.”

Lasley says the farmers who came though the farm crisis likely became stronger, building solid farm equity that allowed them to retire and pass the farm management on to their children.

But, he says, agriculture forever lost much of its future in the 1980s.

“It’s easier today to find a 30- or 40-year-old farmer than it is to find a 60-year-old farmer,” Lasley says. “We lost them, and they didn’t come back.”