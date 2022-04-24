Homestead park puts early U.S. farm history on display

BEATRICE, Neb. — President Abraham Lincoln said it is the purpose of government to “elevate the condition of men, to lift artificial burdens from all shoulders and to give everyone an unfettered start and a fair chance in the race of life.”

Lincoln included those words in a speech on July 4, 1861, and a few months later, the Homestead Act of 1862 was signed into law. The act granted 160 acres of free land to claimants, an act historians call one of the most significant events in the westward expansion of the U.S.

The nation’s first “homesteader” was Daniel Freeman, who claimed a tract near Beatrice, Nebraska, on Jan. 1, 1863. Today, that original tract, located in southeast Nebraska, is preserved as the Homestead National Historical Park.

“The role of the park is to provide information on the Homestead Act,” says Hunter Hendricks, a park guide with the National Park Service. “And it’s not just Nebraska, but how it affected migration everywhere. It tells the story of the advancement of agriculture and equipment, as well as the impact on Native American tribes and cultures.’’

Four million homestead claims were filed, although 1.6 million deeds were officially obtained, covering 30 states. The top four states in terms of successful claims were Montana, North Dakota, Colorado and Nebraska.

Homesteaders paid a filing fee of $18 — $10 for a temporary claim, a $2 commission to the land agent, and $6 to obtain an official land patent. Titles could also be purchased from the government for $1.25 per acre following six months of residency.

“You needed to reside on the land for five years, farm the land and make improvements,” Hendricks says. “You had to be a U.S. citizen or intended to become a citizen.”

Union soldiers could reduce the time of residency based on the length of their service in the Civil War.

The Homestead Act was repealed in 1976 after Congress passed the Federal Land Policy and Management Act, which said public lands will be owned by the federal government. Land would be managed by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management.

The last patent was awarded to Vietnam War veteran Kenneth Deardorff, who filed a claim on 80 acres along the Stony River in southwest Alaska in 1974. He was granted his patent in 1988.

Hendricks says the park details the history of the land before and after Freeman’s claim. It includes a farm implement wing with dozens of examples showing the changing technology over time.

The park also includes demonstration fields. The past two years, winter wheat was planted using a team of horses.

The annual Homestead Days event celebrates the history of the homesteaders with a variety of exhibits, Hendricks says.

He says the park works closely with local schools to share the homesteading story.

“The park really tells the story of the Homestead Act,” he says. “You really get to see the advancement of agriculture and its impact.”

More information on the park may be found at bit.ly/3vbgGt2.

