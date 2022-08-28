Hoover leaves a legacy of feeding others

WEST BRANCH, Iowa — To some, the only Iowa-born president is defined by the Great Depression. Only months after Herbert Hoover took office, the 1929 stock market crash created one of the toughest economic times in the history of the United States.

However, historians are trying to change the narrative around the 31st president.

“If you look at a lot of the early writings on Hoover, they say he was a ‘do-nothing president’ and kind of ineffectual,” said Thomas Schwartz, a historian at the Herbert Hoover Presidential Museum and Library. “But historians are saying ‘no.’ He was an activist president. He addressed issues. He may not have been successful in everything he did, but he didn’t just sit back and let things happen.”

The West Branch, Iowa, native grew up in a cottage in eastern Iowa. Now, a replica of that house can be found along with a bevy of other historical artifacts at the Herbert Hoover Presidential Museum and Library there.

Hoover’s global impact could be seen both before and after his presidency. During World War I, food shortages were common in Europe, particularly in Belgium, due to German occupation and British blockades. Hoover created the Commission for Relief in Belgium, one of the earliest food relief operations. That work continued into the early 1920s when famine hit Soviet Russia, events currently featured in a temporary exhibit at the museum.

“I’m not sure if people understand how many tens of millions of people he fed,” Schwartz said.

One of the challenges Hoover faced was teaching Belgians and Russians how to incorporate corn into their food.

“Germans always had the mindset that corn was used to feed pigs and it wasn’t for human consumption, and it was the same with Russia,” Schwartz said. “Belgians preferred wheat bread to corn or corn meal. They didn’t take well to trying to eat corn.”

Hoover wanted to focus on those who were most vulnerable to hunger — children. He would specifically provide the food to children at school, rather than giving it to households.

He was appointed as the United States Food Administrator under President Woodrow Wilson and served as President Warren G. Harding and President Calvin Coolidge’s Secretary of Commerce before making his own run at the White House.

Hoover’s work in the United States Commerce Department is seen as one of his longest- lasting impacts. In fact, his legacy was so large the modern department building is named after him.

His impact can also be seen on grocery store shelves, as he led the charge for standardization of product sizes. He is the reason we have the four primary sizes of milk, from pint, quart and half gallon to gallon. Things seen as commonplace, like the thread count of a screw, were standardized by Hoover’s efforts.

Politically, Hoover was considered an outsider, Schwartz said. When Hoover was elected president it was the first time he held public office. Only four other presidents share that distinction: Zachary Taylor, Ulysses S. Grant, Dwight D. Eisenhower and Donald Trump.

Hoover being an outsider made for a challenge in some cases.

“I think sometimes Hoover felt he was above politics,” Schwartz said. “People who spend their lives in politics know you have to compromise. Public opinion is all important. Lincoln figured that out in 1860. Many of his closest allies have indicated he wasn’t willing to do those theatrics. He had a dislike of using people as props.”

There were some major victories for Hoover during his presidency. His administration immediately created the Agricultural Marketing Act in an effort to curb an ongoing farm crisis. The act helped establish a Federal Farm Board that subsidized agricultural prices. He also signed a naval disarmament treaty, regulating submarine warfare and shipbuilding, and his administration is credited with convicting gangster Al Capone on tax evasion.

When Hoover was elected president, the White House doctor insisted he lose weight. Hoover disliked exercise, and so the doctor created a game for him, based off something seen on a naval ship at the time. The game resembled volleyball, with three people on a side, but the participants had to throw a 4 to 6 pound medicine ball. Hoover played this game many mornings of his presidency, inviting cabinet members and even a Supreme Court justice to join him. The game is now known as Hoover Ball, and its legacy lives on in eastern Iowa.

Ultimately, Schwartz hopes visitors to the museum will see a new side of Hoover, both of his features and flaws. Hoover’s lasting legacy is one of support and relief, he said.

“He was involved in boys clubs, now the Boys and Girls Club, and his wife was very active in the Girl Scouts,” Schwartz said. “All of his work reflected a sense of service. That an individual’s self-improvement not only meant improving one’s material condition, but giving back and improving one’s moral core.”