ICA meeting focuses on markets, regulation

After conducting business virtually a year ago, Bob Noble says it was good to shake hands and meet in person at the Iowa Catttlemen’s Association annual meeting Dec. 16 in Altoona.

“I think most were pretty upbeat, and being able to meet in person was part of that,” says Noble, who was recently elected ICA president. He farms near Riceville in Mitchell County.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, last year’s meeting was held virtually.

Noble says improving prices across the board have helped lift the spirits of ICA members.

“Margins have all been good, depending on feed costs,” he says.

One of the topics discussed at the meeting was market transparency. Noble is hopeful that a bill co-sponsored by Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) will get a hearing in the Senate soon.

Known as the Cattle Price Discovery and Transparency Act, the legislation seeks to establish regional mandatory minimum thresholds of negotiated cash and negotiated grid trades based on each region’s 18-month average trade to enable price discovery in cattle marketing regions, according to a release from Grassley’s office,

The bill will also require the USDA to create and maintain a publicly available library of marketing contracts between packers and producers in a manner that ensures confidentiality, prohibit USDA from using confidentiality as a justification for not reporting, and require more timely reporting of cattle carcass weights as well as requiring a packer to report the number of cattle scheduled to be delivered for slaughter each day for the next 14 days.