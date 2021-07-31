Immigration bills focused on ag labor have chance to pass

It’s not all about “the wall.” It’s not even all about the border or security. The immigration debate in America is also about agriculture and labor supplies, and even about the pork or dairy or fruits and vegetables that fill the freezer.
“This is a priority issue. It’s very hard to get the job done on the farm if you don’t have the labor,” says Allison Crittenden, a director of congressional relations at the American Farm Bureau Federation.
The Farm Bureau and other agricultural organizations have been pushing officials in Washington, D.C., to look beyond border security and to find a way to improve the nation’s immigrant worker programs. That has been more and more of an issue in recent years as agriculture struggled to find the people to work in fields and dairy barns and hog buildings.
And the COVID-19 pandemic made it even more of a priority as the world saw immigrant workers getting sick in packing plants, and as farmers had even more problems finding help.
Just last week the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee held a hearing on the subject, and Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack was among those testifying. He told the committee, “We have an uncertain and, we can argue, a broken immigration system.”
Two immediate items seem to top the checklist. One is the H-2A program, which is aimed at seasonal or temporary farm workers. The Farm Bureau, as well as the National Pork Producers Council, are among those arguing there should be a change in that law to apply to year-round agricultural workers.
The second item is a bill passed recently by the House and pending in the Senate, the Farm Workforce Modernization Act of 2021. This legislation would provide undocumented farm workers an opportunity to earn citizenship. But it also includes a checklist of agricultural priority items related to immigration and farm labor.
“Democrats and Republicans agree there needs to be a fix,” says Layla Soberanis, a senior government relations representative for the National Farmers Union.
One challenge is that many advocates for immigration change have in recent years pushed for a comprehensive approach. That would be best, Soberanis says, but it is also more difficult to write and pass. It is possible the farm workforce bill has a better chance of passage because it is a smaller and less controversial piece of legislation.
There are a number of issues, Soberanis says. There are questions about temporary vs. permanent workers and about the chance for long-time workers to get a road to citizenship. There are also questions related to COVID in regards to items such as personal protective equipment.
And Republican senators at last week’s hearing were still talking about issues such as border security, which had little directly to do with the agricultural bill but which complicate any immigration discussion.