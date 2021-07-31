Immigration bills focused on ag labor have chance to pass

It’s not all about “the wall.” It’s not even all about the border or security. The immigration debate in America is also about agriculture and labor supplies, and even about the pork or dairy or fruits and vegetables that fill the freezer.

“This is a priority issue. It’s very hard to get the job done on the farm if you don’t have the labor,” says Allison Crittenden, a director of congressional relations at the American Farm Bureau Federation.

The Farm Bureau and other agricultural organizations have been pushing officials in Washington, D.C., to look beyond border security and to find a way to improve the nation’s immigrant worker programs. That has been more and more of an issue in recent years as agriculture struggled to find the people to work in fields and dairy barns and hog buildings.

And the COVID-19 pandemic made it even more of a priority as the world saw immigrant workers getting sick in packing plants, and as farmers had even more problems finding help.

Just last week the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee held a hearing on the subject, and Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack was among those testifying. He told the committee, “We have an uncertain and, we can argue, a broken immigration system.”

Two immediate items seem to top the checklist. One is the H-2A program, which is aimed at seasonal or temporary farm workers. The Farm Bureau, as well as the National Pork Producers Council, are among those arguing there should be a change in that law to apply to year-round agricultural workers.