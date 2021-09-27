Interest in science guides FFA leader to ag career

Doster Harper is president of the National FFA Organization.

Harper grew up in Covington, Georgia, about 30 miles east of Atlanta. He is the son of Lance and Debbie Harper and has two younger brothers at home. He is a junior at the University of Georgia, majoring in agriscience and environmental systems. He is also in the Army ROTC at the University of Georgia.

IFT: How did you discover FFA? Did you grow up on a farm?

HARPER: No, I did not. I was not raised on a farm. I always had a strong passion for science and I was introduced to FFA by my teacher, Dr. Marcus Pollard. I did a science project on honey bees and beekeeping. I was looking at colony collapse and other things. Dr. Pollard encouraged me to join FFA and I used the same project for FFA.

IFT: Describe your road to the national presidency.

HARPER: I joined the FFA at my high school, Newton College and Career Academy. On the way home from the state convention my first year, as a sophomore, two chapter officers encouraged me to try to become a chapter officer. The next year I was chapter treasurer, and as a senior I was chapter president. After that I tried for national office but was not selected as a candidate. The next year I was successful.

IFT: What has FFA meant for you?

HARPER: It has meant so much for me. It has given me a place where I could thrive. My favorite subject was science, and originally I wanted to go into health care, perhaps orthopedic sports medicine. FFA led me to consider agriculture. It gave me a place where I could find success by being a scientific person. It gave me an opportunity to be with smart people and to be challenged.