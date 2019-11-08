Dr. Lauren Welter joins IFT Publications’ group of columnists in this issue.
Welter, who farms with her husband, Dan, and children, Issac and Clara, near Monticello, Iowa, is a licensed psychologist. The main focus of her monthly column will be mental health.
“There is a lot of evidence that mental health diagnoses are on the rise,” she says. “There is a high level of anxiety and depression and a huge shortage of mental health services in rural communities.”
Welter opened her practice, Prairie Home Wellness and Counseling, in Monticello about 18 months ago.
“There are a large number of people who would not get care otherwise,” she says. “There are very few options and most of them are an hour away. Not many are willing to take three hours out of their day to seek help.”
Welter grew up in Iowa City and received her undergraduate degree at the University of North Carolina. She graduated from the University of Iowa’s counseling psychology PhD program in 2015.
Before starting her own practice, she worked at the Iowa City VA and at the Medical Associates Clinic in Dubuque, Iowa.
“I love this work. It’s very humbling,” Welter says. “I want to be able to provide life-changing care for people. I want people to know you don’t have to wait until you need treatment just to function. This is someone that anyone can benefit from.”