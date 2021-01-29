Iowa Ag Expo moves ahead with precautions

In a winter of cancellations, postponements and virtual events, the Iowa Ag Expo is looking to be among the first to move forward with its show in Des Moines. While the show may be trimmed back slightly, the in-person experience is looking to be as robust as possible.

“We are still going to put on a great show even though there’s a pandemic going on,” said Cindy Feldman, director of marketing for the Iowa Ag Expo. “We are taking all the safety protocols that the Iowa Department of Health and the Iowa Events Center have put in place, so we feel confident we can provide a safe show with everybody’s cooperation.”

The Iowa Ag Expo, previously known as the Iowa Power Farming Show, will run Feb. 2-4 in Des Moines. In an effort to limit crowds and abide by state guidelines, the show will not be holding its usual educational seminars or the annual technology start-up competition. It is focusing on its trade show this year, Feldman said.

There is confidence in the show running smoothly after the Dakota Farm Show in Vermillion, South Dakota, was able to run successfully, she said.

“I heard from exhibitors that they were really happy with (the Dakota Farm Show),” Feldman said. “Everybody seemed to be acting in accordance with safe measures.”

The U.S. Hemp Growers will be among the 50 new exhibitors at the 2021 show, Feldman said. A few of the demonstrations by the organization will be held in larger rooms to ensure proper social distancing during the planned discussions.

All of the recognizable “major” vendors will be in attendance. Among the new vendors, Feldman pointed out a few that caught her attention: