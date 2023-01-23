Iowa Ag Expo ready for another big year

The latest technology and equipment will be on display at the annual Iowa Ag Expo in Des Moines Jan. 31.

The three-day event will be bigger than ever, according to marketing director Cindy Feldman, covering 7.25 acres at the Iowa Events Center, making it the third largest indoor ag show in the United States.

“The Iowa Ag Expo is a great opportunity to connect with other farmers and industry professionals,” Feldman said. “Sharing ideas and learning from each other is the key to the success of our industry. These ag manufacturers and suppliers come from across the country and around the world to display the best ag has to offer, from big iron, precision ag, aerial imaging and livestock production, to inputs, data management and more.”

A returning feature of this year’s show is the career exploration event for middle and high school students. It will allow students to learn about what opportunities are available in the agriculture industry and encourage pursuing careers they may not otherwise consider.

The Ag Innovation Showcase will also return, where four ag tech start-ups will present their ideas addressing challenges producers face for a cash prize.

Ag Talks, educational sessions available throughout the event to attendees, will cover carbon opportunities for cattle producers, risk management outlooks for 2023 and tips in farm estate and succession.

One change in this year’s show is the opportunity to purchase tickets online ahead of the show for a $5 discount.

The show runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Jan. 31 and February 1 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Feb. 2.