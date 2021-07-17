Iowa ag leaders discuss roles in commodity groups

The state’s main crop and livestock organizations rely on farmer-leaders to advocate for policy with legislators, lead meetings and speak for the group.
We asked theses leaders:
- Tell us where you live and a bit about your farm.
- How did you get involved with this organization?
- What are your main responsibilities as a leader?
Dick Godfrey, Iowa Cattlemen’s Association President
Our farming operation is located near Henderson in the southwest corner of Iowa. We have a diversified crop and livestock operation. The cow herd is black cows and Hereford bulls.
I became a member of ICA as soon as I got back to the farm 41 years ago. ICA provides a great way to promote and protect what we produce.
I, along with other members and staff, represent ICA at meetings across the state and nationally regarding production opportunities and regulations impacting our industry. As producers and leaders, we have a positive story to tell. We are all responsible for the future of the beef industry.
Larry Shover, Iowa State Dairy Association President
My wife, Nancy, and I live south of Delhi in Delaware County, 40 miles west of Dubuque. We have one son, Todd, who is an emergency room doctor in Grundy Center, a daughter-in-law, Liz, and five fine grandchildren.
We rely on good employees to help us care for our animals and crops. Our herd has 100 milking registered Holsteins and their young stock. We grow corn for grain and silage, soybeans, alfalfa and mixed hay, and oats and pasture in a no-till system that helps us maintain and improve soil health.
I was a summer employee of the Iowa State Dairy Association before my senior year in dairy science at Iowa State University. I have been a member, delegate, committee member, board member, secretary and currently president of the Iowa State Dairy Association.
As president, I need to work with our members, board, management and industry partners to most effectively utilize available funds and resources to benefit dairy farm families, the Iowa dairy industry and Iowa’s economy and people. We share executive director Mitch Schulte and associate director Cynthia Hamlett with Midwest Dairy, and lease our building in Ankeny to Midwest Dairy and another tenant.
We need to tell the great story of Iowa dairy’s importance to the health, social structure and economy of Iowa and its people.
Jeff Jorgenson, Iowa Soybean Association President
I farm near Sidney in southwest Iowa. We have soybeans and corn in rotation, a few acres of hay ground and a cow-calf operation.
I was involved in ISA by a district director who had to leave the board due to a health issue. I was appointed to fill their seat for two years and have continued to be elected to three new terms.
I lead oversight of our checkoff budgets, provide overview and vision to where soybean farmers go in the next 5 to 10 years. I oversee the board and the four committees that make up the association — supply, demand, public affairs and information and education. I enjoy our board because they provide perspectives from all across the state. We bring those insights and ideas together to get results for soybean farmers all across the state. The hope is to create solutions for obstacles within our industry.