Iowa ag leaders discuss roles in commodity groups

The state’s main crop and livestock organizations rely on farmer-leaders to advocate for policy with legislators, lead meetings and speak for the group.

We asked theses leaders:

Tell us where you live and a bit about your farm.

How did you get involved with this organization?

What are your main responsibilities as a leader?

Dick Godfrey, Iowa Cattlemen’s Association President

Our farming operation is located near Henderson in the southwest corner of Iowa. We have a diversified crop and livestock operation. The cow herd is black cows and Hereford bulls.

I became a member of ICA as soon as I got back to the farm 41 years ago. ICA provides a great way to promote and protect what we produce.

I, along with other members and staff, represent ICA at meetings across the state and nationally regarding production opportunities and regulations impacting our industry. As producers and leaders, we have a positive story to tell. We are all responsible for the future of the beef industry.

Larry Shover, Iowa State Dairy Association President

My wife, Nancy, and I live south of Delhi in Delaware County, 40 miles west of Dubuque. We have one son, Todd, who is an emergency room doctor in Grundy Center, a daughter-in-law, Liz, and five fine grandchildren.

We rely on good employees to help us care for our animals and crops. Our herd has 100 milking registered Holsteins and their young stock. We grow corn for grain and silage, soybeans, alfalfa and mixed hay, and oats and pasture in a no-till system that helps us maintain and improve soil health.