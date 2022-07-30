Iowa beginner embraces ‘good time to be young in agriculture’

Some discussions about young farmers or beginning farmers include people in their 30s or 40s. That’s not Nathan Behrends.

Behrends is just 21 years old and is still a student at Iowa State University. He meets just about any criteria you could imagine for someone calling themselves a young or beginning farmer.

And he is also someone who

has already taken advantage of Iowa’s Beginning Farmer Loan Program.

“It was pretty fortunate for me,” Behrends says of the existence of the program. “It helped me to get my foot in the door.”

Behrends, who is majoring in agricultural studies with a focus on agronomy, has always wanted to return to the family farm. His father, Kurt, raises corn and soybeans near Wiota in west central Iowa. His grandfather still helps out on the farm.

Behrends is in college and has had internships at Corteva and John Deere.

But in late 2020 an 80-acre tract of land near the family farm came up for sale. He and his father did some research. They talked to their lender. They checked out state and federal beginning farmer programs. Eventually, Nathan bought the tract in early 2021.

He did so with the help of a low-interest beginning farmer loan from the Iowa Finance Authority. He also took advantage of a beginning farmer tax credit.

The land was still farmed by an existing tenant in 2021, but Nathan is farming it this year while doing an internship. And this being his first year of farming, he immediately had his first bean crop wiped out by hail.

Luckily, he had insurance and it was early enough he could replant.

When he finishes college next year, he said he hopes to get a full-time job to help support himself while he farms, explaining that one of the things he learned at college is that there are plenty of opportunities in agriculture.

The hope is that the internships and the job will teach him lessons and skills that he can bring back to the farm.

And down the road the few acres he owns and the land he rents will be part of the family farm business that he would like to eventually run.

In the meantime, he is juggling school and a job and a fledging farm operation. But he‘s optimistic.

“I think it’s a good time to be young in agriculture,” he says.