 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Iowa cancels poultry exhibitions as bird flu spreads

Iowa cancels poultry exhibitions as bird flu spreads

Hybrid red production hens

To meet food-company pledges to market all or a significant portion of their eggs as cage-free, about 223 million layers – or about three quarters of the entire layer flock – would need to meet the criteria, according to a CoBank study.

 Lynn Grooms/Agri-View

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship  announced March 23 an order cancelling all live bird exhibitions at fairs and other gatherings of birds due to highly pathogenic avian influenza. The order also prohibits live birds from being sold or transferred at livestock auction markets, swap meets and exotic sales.

The Department’s order begins immediately and is effective for a minimum of 30 days, and until 30 days has passed without a confirmation of a new infection of HPAI in domestic poultry in the state of Iowa.

Iowa currently has more than six million birds impacted by HPAI across five commercial and backyard poultry flocks.

Tags

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News