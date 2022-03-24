Iowa cancels poultry exhibitions as bird flu spreads

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship announced March 23 an order cancelling all live bird exhibitions at fairs and other gatherings of birds due to highly pathogenic avian influenza. The order also prohibits live birds from being sold or transferred at livestock auction markets, swap meets and exotic sales.
The Department’s order begins immediately and is effective for a minimum of 30 days, and until 30 days has passed without a confirmation of a new infection of HPAI in domestic poultry in the state of Iowa.
Iowa currently has more than six million birds impacted by HPAI across five commercial and backyard poultry flocks.