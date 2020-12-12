Iowa churches find community amid COVID closures

For those who are religious, few things are more important than the idea of gathering in prayer and song. But the realities of the COVID-19 pandemic that has swept through processing plants, schools and restaurants have also been felt in the pews.
In some places that means no in-person services are being held. In others, there are services but they include masks or distancing precautions. Some churches have seen donations dry up. Some have stepped up with unprecedented efforts at community outreach.
Ryan Roehrig has seen the impact on two different rural churches. Roehrig started the year as pastor at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Alta. During the summer he was transferred to a job as pastor at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Carroll.
“In Alta we were close enough to Storm Lake that we had people in the meatpacking plant,” Roehrig says. “We shut down right out of the gate.”
That church reopened after a relatively short time, but attendance went from 80 or 90 on a normal Sunday down to about 10, he says.
That is similar to what is happening now in Carroll, where the church continues to hold services but attendance is down. Instead of 75 or 80 people for a Sunday service, the number might now be 50. There is also a smaller Saturday service, but attendance is down for that as well.
The church does take precautions, he says. Masks are not required but are strongly encouraged, and in recent weeks mask wearing has been universal. Social distancing is required. Pews are sanitized after each service. There is still singing, but less of it.
Surprisingly, Roehrig says, donations have not declined. Instead, members seem to be stepping up to the offering plate.
One key, he says, is that the church is not actively pushing members to attend services.
“We’re really trying to walk this line of not pressuring people to think that they need to be here,” he says. “We want to make sure people feel as comfortable as possible.”
But the approach varies from church to church and from denomination to denomination. The Iowa Conference of the United Methodist Church, for example, issued a statement last month directing clergy and churches to cease in-person worship and church activities through Jan. 10. And some faith leaders are urging churches to set an example by not holding in-person services until at least after the Christmas holiday.
“Churches have a fundamental responsibility to provide moral leadership,” says David Ostendorf, a part-time minister at the First Congregational United Church of Christ in River Falls, Wisconsin.
Ostendorf, who was active in ministering to rural residents during the farm crisis of the 1980s, says churches have a responsibility to try to work within health recommendations to keep their members safe while still trying to provide for their spiritual and physical needs. That is extraordinarily difficult during this crisis, he says, but many churches have stepped up.
He says pastors and churches have often found ways to continue to be good neighbors and friends. They have delivered meals instead of having events at the church. They have held online services. They have met outdoors or in very socially distanced and masked ways. They have worked very hard to talk to each other and to those in need.
“Just picking up the phone, for crying out loud,” he says. “That’s something that’s still pretty easy to do.”
He adds that members crave social interaction, but the churches are struggling at times to find ways of doing that in a safe way.
“We don’t have the sacred coffee (before or after church),” he says. “Instead we pick up a phone or we ramp up some other efforts” like food banks or deliveries or email messages and phone calls.
None of this is easy, Ostendorf and Roehrig say. But churches are trying to find ways to serve their members. And that may be especially difficult through this Christmas season, when so many churches are being forced to cancel Christmas cantatas or holiday services.
“We have to remember that fundamental responsibility to each other,” Ostendorf says. “Worship can take place in different ways. It doesn’t have to be in the church.”
