Iowa churches find community amid COVID closures

For those who are religious, few things are more important than the idea of gathering in prayer and song. But the realities of the COVID-19 pandemic that has swept through processing plants, schools and restaurants have also been felt in the pews.

In some places that means no in-person services are being held. In others, there are services but they include masks or distancing precautions. Some churches have seen donations dry up. Some have stepped up with unprecedented efforts at community outreach.

Ryan Roehrig has seen the impact on two different rural churches. Roehrig started the year as pastor at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Alta. During the summer he was transferred to a job as pastor at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Carroll.

“In Alta we were close enough to Storm Lake that we had people in the meatpacking plant,” Roehrig says. “We shut down right out of the gate.”

That church reopened after a relatively short time, but attendance went from 80 or 90 on a normal Sunday down to about 10, he says.

That is similar to what is happening now in Carroll, where the church continues to hold services but attendance is down. Instead of 75 or 80 people for a Sunday service, the number might now be 50. There is also a smaller Saturday service, but attendance is down for that as well.

The church does take precautions, he says. Masks are not required but are strongly encouraged, and in recent weeks mask wearing has been universal. Social distancing is required. Pews are sanitized after each service. There is still singing, but less of it.