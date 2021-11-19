Iowa community comes together for farmer’s final harvest

THURMAN, Iowa — On a warm and dusty weekend in late October, Cole Vanatta’s friends and family harvested his final crop.

Some ran combines, while others hauled and emptied grain wagons or served food. Nearly 1,300 acres of corn and beans were harvested in the hills of Fremont County.

The 36-year-old farmer died Sept. 11 in a tree trimming accident. He left behind his wife Shannon and their three children — Elliey, 14; Josiey, 9; and Royce, 4.

“Cole was always willing to help anyone who needed it, and he would have been one of the first to be involved in something like this,” says his cousin, Cory Collins. “This is something we wanted to do for him.”

Collins says his wife Sharon mentioned the idea to Shannon Smith, one of Cole’s friends and an area farmer.

“He knew a lot more farmers than I do, so he was able to get the word out to a lot of people,” Collins says. “We kind of got things rolling, and it took off from there.”

By the time Oct. 22 rolled around, the crew had assembled an armada of machinery, which included 18 combines, a large collection of tractors and wagons, and anywhere from 80 to 100 volunteers that included members of the Fremont-Mills High School FFA chapter.

“I didn’t know anything about it until Shannon, Cory and Lucas Dinklage said something to me,” Shannon Vanatta says. “It was just so neat to see everyone come together, and it was important that the kids be there to see what the community can do.”

With heavy rains in the forecast, the crew used bags to store grain.