Iowa ends COVID-19 unemployment pay

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced last week that the state would end its participation in federal pandemic-related unemployment benefits, a move that was supported by some business groups.

Iowa’s farm groups were mostly quiet about the news, although several had been vocal about the shortage of workers for farms and agribusiness firms.

“We are dealing with a labor shortage,” said Mitch Schulte, executive director of the Iowa State Dairy Association. “We’ve been paying very competitive wages and our dairy farmers have taken every step they can to make sure workers have a safe environment, but it has still been difficult to find labor.”

Schulte said anything the governor could do to incentivize people to get back to work would be helpful.

The National Federation of Independent Business in Iowa issued a release saying it would alleviate a growing issue for small business owners in the state.

“Today’s actions will help alleviate a growing issue for our small business owners here in Iowa,” said Matt Everson, NFIB state director in Iowa. “By phasing out some of the pandemic-related federal unemployment benefits, small businesses will be able to hire employees for the many job openings they are struggling to fill.”

And Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, issued a press release saying she is supporting the Get Americans Back to Work Act at the federal level that would phase out the federal COVID-related unemployment benefits.

In her May 11 announcement, Reynolds said that on June 12 Iowa would end its participation in federal pandemic-related unemployment benefit programs. The state will continue to provide regular state unemployment insurance benefits to those eligible. She said the federal program had been very helpful, but that it is time for it to end.