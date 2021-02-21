Iowa family left long-lasting impact on ag

Editor’s note: This is part of a series on U.S. Secretaries of Agriculture from the Midwest.

The Wallace family is well known to many in agriculture based on their leadership in publishing and government in the early 1900s.

Henry C. Wallace and his son Henry A. Wallace both served as United States secretaries of agriculture, with the latter going on to serve as U.S. vice president and secretary of commerce.

And Henry C.’s father Henry (also known as Uncle Henry) established the Wallace name in print.

He moved to Winterset, Iowa, in 1877 and started farming at the age of 40. He began writing newspaper columns shortly after, eventually becoming the editor of the Winterset Madisonian then editor of the Iowa Homestead in Des Moines before starting his own newspaper in Ames, Iowa, which became known as Wallaces’ Farmer.

It was a family affair. He and his sons ran it together, and it was there his wife, Nancy, began establishing her voice as well.

“She had her own column for women called ‘Hearts and Homes,’” said Ann Taylor, vice president at the Wallace Centers of Iowa. “She connected rural women to each other. They would write letters to her, asking advice or sharing perspectives, and she would publish the letters. It was sort of like a blog before there was such a thing.”

“Uncle Henry’s” voice in agriculture was so great he was asked to take the role of USDA secretary. He declined, however, and recommended another Iowan, James Wilson, who served in that role from 1897-1913.